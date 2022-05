Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | IPL Final BUZZ, GT vs RR: Twitter Into Overdrive After Gujarat Win IPL 2022; Memes, GIFs Follow

Ahmedabad: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Final Match Between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - GT vs RR LIVE Pictures Final Match IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Win IPL 2022, Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets- Check Latest Photos

UPDATES: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets to Clinch Maiden IPL Title. Miller-Gill Lead Charge; Gujarat Titans Within Winning Distance. Pandya Departs; Gill-Miller Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Gill-Pandya Steady in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Gill-Pandya Slow in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Matthew Wade Perishes; Gill-Pandya Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Wriddhiman Saha Perishes; Gill-Wade Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha Start Run-Chase For Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans Restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130. Hardik Pandya Picks 3-Fer; Gujarat Titans Dominate at Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya Picks 3-Fer; Gujarat Titans on Top. Jos Buttler Departs; Gujarat Titans Dominate. Padikkal Perishes; Jos Buttler Holds Key For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler-Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson Departs; Jos Buttler Key For Rajasthan Royals. Buttler-Samson Rebuild For Rajasthan Royals After Early Loss. Yash Dayal removes Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal 22(16). Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first. Also Read - IPL Final: DC's Chetan Sakariya Spotted Cheering For Rajasthan While He Dons RR Jersey, See Picture

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

LIVE IPL Final 2022, GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | GT vs RR | GT vs RR Live | Hardik Pandya | Sanju Samson | Jos Buttler | Yuzvendra Chahal | Mohammad Shami | RR vs GT Live, RR vs GT Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, GT vs RR Dream11, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL Live, GT vs RR Live Score