Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Ahmedabad: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Final Match Between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

UPDATES: Matthew Wade Perishes; Gill-Pandya Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Wriddhiman Saha Perishes; Gill-Wade Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat. Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha Start Run-Chase For Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans Restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130. Hardik Pandya Picks 3-Fer; Gujarat Titans Dominate at Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya Picks 3-Fer; Gujarat Titans on Top. Jos Buttler Departs; Gujarat Titans Dominate. Padikkal Perishes; Jos Buttler Holds Key For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler-Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson Departs; Jos Buttler Key For Rajasthan Royals. Buttler-Samson Rebuild For Rajasthan Royals After Early Loss. Yash Dayal removes Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal 22(16). Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

PREVIEW: Titans won 10 matches in the league stage and went through to the playoffs with 20 points. Being a new team, they made it to the final in their debut season by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. They face them again in the final. In the previous two meetings between both sides, the Titans got the better of the Royals. Hardik Pandya as GT skipper has been fabulous with captaincy skills and his decisions. To top it all, he has scored 453 runs for them in the season. They will be looking for that one final knockout punch to get their hands on the IPL trophy. The Royals have made it to their second IPL final. They beat RCB in Qualifier 2 to make their way into the finals, Jos Buttler scored his fourth ton of the season to take his team through to the final. RR’s road to the final has been some story and Buttler’s batting has been at the top of it all. Overall, he has scored 824 runs so far and can very well get to 900 runs in the season if he has a good game in the IPL 2022 final. The Royals bowlers also contributed throughout their journey and Sanju Samson‘s captaincy has been impressive as well.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: End of powerplay, Gujarat Titans are now at 31/2. 6 runs coming from the 6th over. GT 31/2 (6)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 5 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 25/2. Skipper Hardik Pandya is the new man in for the Titans. The home-side are well below the required run-rate as Rajasthan slowly and steadily are getting a grip of the game. GT 25/2 (5)

  • 10:32 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: OUT!!! Matthew Wade picks Riyan Parag!! Trent Boult picks up his first wicket of the match! Game on!! GT 23/2 (4.3)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 4 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 22/1. Wade and Gill need to stitch a good partnership from here on. GT 22/1 (4)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: Maiden over! Great piece of bowling from Trent Boult! Just what the doctor ordered in the early parts of the innings. Gujarat Titans are now at 11/1. GT 11/1 (3)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 2 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are now at 11/1. Matthew Wade is the new man in for the home side. GT 11/1 (2)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: OUT! Prasidh Krishna cleans up Wriddhiman Saha! Rajasthan Royals have their first wicket. Early setback for Gujarat. GT 9/1 (1.4)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: We are back for the run-chase, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open innings for the Titans. 5 runs coming from the over. Chahal drops Gill on 1. GT 5/0 (1)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: Rashid Khan | The wicket was pretty good to bowl, we bowled the right areas which was always important. I knew that the wicket was helping me and just bowled the right areas. I don’t have too many plans, just keep it simple for him (Buttler), if he goes after me, the chances of me getting his wicket is higher. We just wanted to be tight and put the pressure on him (on the game plan). I wanted to bring my length back, and I wanted to adjust my length on this wicket. There was enough turn for me, that helped me get wickets and helped the team in the middle overs. ​It’s a simple game, just focus on your own skill, not worry about things that you can’t control. This is the first time I’m playing in front of such a big crowd, we didn’t want to think it’s the final, just keep it simple (was the mantra).

  • 9:57 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: That’s it, Gujarat Titans restrict Rajasthan Royals to 130 runs. Brilliant bowling performance from the Titans. RR never looked like they are going to put up a competitive total. Now can the home side chase down this total to lift their maiden IPL crown or will Rajasthan defy the odds and claim their second title after 14 years ? Only time will tell. Stay hooked to our LIVE coverage. RR 130/9 (20)