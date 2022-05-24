LIVE Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1Also Read - IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 Match In India

Eden Gardens Kolkata: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans: GT finished the league campaign with 22 points. Now in their maiden IPL campaign, GT will aim for a direct entry into the final.

Rajasthan Royals: RR were the second best team in the IPL 2022. Rajasthan ended with 18 points to secure a place in the Qualifier 1.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami