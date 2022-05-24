LIVE Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1Also Read - Fans Question BCCI After Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball 47 Balls During Qualifier 1 Between GT vs RR

After the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler keep Rajasthan in contention for a par score. Stay tuned for live updates!

Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early in the match as Yash Dayal draws early blood in the innings. Captain Sanju Samson in the middle now with Jos Buttler. Both these batters brought up 50-run stand to steady Rajasthan. However, Samson fell just short off his half century.

Eden Gardens Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alzarri Joseph comes in for Lockie Ferguson.

Sanju Samson at the toss: We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let’s see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable.

Hardik Pandya at the toss: Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami