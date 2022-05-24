LIVE Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1Also Read - LIVE Kolkata Weather Updates: No Rain; Gujarat Opt to Bowl

Eden Gardens Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alzarri Joseph comes in for Lockie Ferguson. Also Read - GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 - Why Kolkata's Eden Gardens Is Best Venue For A Full Match In India If Rain Plays Spoilsport

Sanju Samson at the toss: We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let’s see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable. Also Read - IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 Match In India

Hardik Pandya at the toss: Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands.

Gujarat Titans: GT finished the league campaign with 22 points. Now in their maiden IPL campaign, GT will aim for a direct entry into the final.

Rajasthan Royals: RR were the second best team in the IPL 2022. Rajasthan ended with 18 points to secure a place in the Qualifier 1.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami