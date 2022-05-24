LIVE Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs,  Qualifier 1Also Read - LIVE Kolkata Weather Updates: No Rain; Gujarat Opt to Bowl

Eden Gardens Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alzarri Joseph comes in for Lockie Ferguson.

Sanju Samson at the toss: We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let's see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable.

Hardik Pandya at the toss: Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands.

Gujarat Titans: GT finished the league campaign with 22 points. Now in their maiden IPL campaign, GT will aim for a direct entry into the final.

Rajasthan Royals: RR were the second best team in the IPL 2022. Rajasthan ended with 18 points to secure a place in the Qualifier 1.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Batting at number 5 ahead of their regular batters Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag against Chennai Super Kings the other day, Ashwin smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 40 to script a five-wicket win that also sealed their top-two finish. But for them to repeat their 2008-IPL winning show, the Royals would not just need an Ashwin but the top-order to fire.

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: The Sanju Samson-led outfit boast of both the Orange and Purple Cap holders this season — Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. They also have the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin whose versatility has come to the fore especially in the second-half of the season. Ashwin's batting has also made a huge difference.

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: The Titans also have looked vulnerable as they suffered three defeats in last five matches, including an eight-wicket thrashing by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing, which would mean that the Pandya-led side has to step up. Three of Titan's four defeats, and four of Royals' five losses have come while setting up a target as the toss would also be a key area of concern.

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: The Titans had defeated the same opponents by 37 runs in the league stage but the inaugural edition champions have a spin-heavy attack to go with rich experience and they might prove to a tricky customer.

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: The fact that the playoffs will be played on fresh tracks would put the seamers in focus and Pandya may look to bring in Alzarri Joseph to go alongside Lockie Ferguson and Shami.

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Saha, who has been making headlines since he was axed for Team India, will look to make a point as he along with Bengal teammate Shami play in front of their home crowd again.

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: While the Afghan leg-spinner has been outstanding in the middle and death overs, India senior pacer Mohammed Shami has given them perfect starts, by being the highest wicket-taker (11 wickets) in the powerplay this season.