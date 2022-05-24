LIVE Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1Also Read - Riyan Parag Hilariously Trolled For Getting Angry On Ravi Ashwin During GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Match

Hardik Pandya joins Wade in the middle now. Will these batters take Gujarat to victory? Stay tuned for live updates!

After a strong 72 run stand, Gill departed after a horrible run-out. Wridhiman Saha departed early in chase for Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade steady Gujarat after early blow.

Buttler’s 88 help Rajasthan reach 188/6 after 20 overs. Gujarat need 189 to qualify for finals.

After the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler kept Rajasthan in contention for a big score. Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early in the match as Yash Dayal drew early blood in the innings. Samson fell just short off his half century.

Eden Gardens Kolkata: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alzarri Joseph comes in for Lockie Ferguson.

Hardik Pandya at the toss: Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing. Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and making sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: The pair of Chahal and Ashwin need to find a break through soon. OUT!!! Run-out and this wicket could not have come at a more crucial junture. Gujarat lose another wicket. Gill departs. GT 72-2 after 7.4 overs.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: SIX!!! That is a majestic shot by Shubman Gill. Ravichandran Ashwin brought in for the final powerplay over. FOUR!!! Another boundary and this time in the off side. Single taken and Gill races to 31 off 16 deliveries. GT 64-1 after 6 overs.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: Jos Buttler is taking the Eden Garden’s lightning out field head on. Matthew Wade crunched it through covers, however, Buttler stopped it like a hawk. GT 35-1 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: Jos Buttler is electric in the field right now. That innings has really charged him up. FOUR!!! Matthew Wade riding his luck big time. FOUR!!! This time a more confident shot from him. Ends the over well with a boundary. GT 29-1 after 3 overs.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: The pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill will be crucial for Gujarat. OUT!!! Trent Boult bowls a JAFFA!!! to get rid of Saha. This is an unbelievable start by Rajasthan. GT now 0-1 after 0.3 overs.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: DOT BALL!!! Well bowled Yash Dayal. Just 11 runs off the last over. Jos Buttler sacrifices his wicket. NO BALL!!! Gujarat has probably ran out of luck today. FREE HIT!!! Another run out. This time a bizzare one. RR finish on 188/6 after 20 overs.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: Yash Dayal has been given the 20th over. Big ask from the young man to bowl in front of an in-form Buttler. Just 3 runs off the first ball. SIX!! Buttler moves to 86. Will he get to his hundred? RR 181-4 after 19.3 overs.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: IN THE AIR!!! Another dropped catch. This time Rashid Khan drops one. It was a difficult chance though. OUT!!! Finally something goes to hand. Shimron Hetmyer departs before the final flourish. RR 161-4 after 18.3 overs.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: FOUR!!! Jos Buttler starts the over well. He has broken the shackles completely and is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Hardik Pandya must be ruing his dropped catch in the previous over. RR 159-3 after 18 overs.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs RR Score, Qualifier 1: IN THE AIR!!! and Hardik Pandya slipped and makes a mess of that catch. FOUR!!! Another lucky boundary of Jos Buttler. 50 for the Englishman. This has been a well compiled innings till now. RR 140-3 after 16.3 overs.