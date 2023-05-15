live
LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023
With the intention of sealing a playoff spot, Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hyderabad side truly has the potential of spoiling the Titans’ party. For the Hyderabad side to do well, they need Harry Brook to fire big. The young Englishman has been due for a big one. On the other hand, the hosts would start overwhelming favourites in the contest.
