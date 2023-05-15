ZEE Sites

LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Titans Look to Seal Playoff SPOT

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 15, 2023 10:40 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Mohammed Kaif said, “Gujarat Titans can be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya looked unhappy with his and his team’s performance in the previous game and they’ll be looking to make a comeback. Their performance away from home has been good and they’ll be looking to improve the winning record at home this time.”

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Irfan said, “Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn’t firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position.”

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Hyderabad would have to up their game if they want to challenge the defending champions in Ahmedabad. It promises to be a humdinger.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: The Titans would be wearing a pink jersey today. The initiative is part of the franchise’s campaign to raise awareness against cancer.

  • 10:30 AM IST

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Hyderabad have a few match-winners who can upset Gujarat’s plans. The Titans needs to be wary of Hyderabad at Ahmedabad.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Without a doubt, the Titans would start favourites in the contest. They have been the team to beat this season and they would like to enter the playoff with winning momentum.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the build-up of IPL 2023 match 63. In this match, Gujarat would aim to seal a playoff berth for themselves. Stay hooked to this space for all updates.

LIVE BUZZ | GT vs SRH, IPL 2023

With the intention of sealing a playoff spot, Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hyderabad side truly has the potential of spoiling the Titans’ party. For the Hyderabad side to do well, they need Harry Brook to fire big. The young Englishman has been due for a big one. On the other hand, the hosts would start overwhelming favourites in the contest.

