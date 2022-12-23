LIVE Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: Kane Williamson Goes To GT For INR 2 Crore

live

Winning the IPL title on debut was itself a massive achievement for Gujarat Titans and the defending champions chose to keep their core intact for IPL 2023. They have released only six players ahead of the auction but need to fill in some spots. According to head coach Ashish Nehra, Gujarat need to replace Lockie Ferguson, whom they traded to Kolkata Knight Riders. With Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also gone, Gujarat Titans also need a top-three batter.

Remaining Purse: INR 19.25 crore

Released Players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron.

Current Squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, B Sai Sudharshan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal

