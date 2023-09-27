Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Settle For Silver In 25m Pistol Shooting

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Watch all medal events LIVE on this space. Also, check the LIVE streaming online details.

Updated: September 27, 2023 1:38 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Day 4

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates

After a promising Tuesday in Hangzhou for India, Day 4 could be even better as there would be a number of medals up for grabs. The action starts with Wushu, Equestrian and then comes the shooting. A lot of expectations from the shooting range. Also, the Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore. That would be something fans would keep a close eye on.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 5

Bronze: 9

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 4

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 4

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 4

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: In the women’s single match Ankita Raina ha taken the first set by 6-3 against Japan’s Haruka Haji.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:36 PM IST
    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: In the cycling event, India’s David Bekham clocked +0.276 which is more than Malaysia’s Muhammad Sahro. However, he misses out on 1/8 men’s sprint to miss out on qualification.
  • Sep 27, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Big news coming up from Basketball as Indian men beat Macao in a 3×3 basketball event.

  • Sep 27, 2023 1:01 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: All eyes will be on Anant Jeet Singh Naruka as he will take part in the Men’s Skeet individual Final event. The match will start shortly.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:53 PM IST
    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: The Indian team in the Esports event lost the match against Vietnam by 0-2 in the League of Legends competition in the quarterfinal match.
  • Sep 27, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: In Wushu Men’s Daoshu and Gunshu all round result, India’s Rohit Jadhav finishes in 9th position.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:44 PM IST
    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: It’s a really good day for India as medals are coming since the start of the day and the latest entry to the list is Esha Singh who bagged silver in Shooting.
  • Sep 27, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Till now India have won five Gold medals, six Silver medals and ten Bronze medals till now.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Proud moment for Esha Singh as she made her nation PROUD on the marquee stage. China bagged the gold medal, followed by India’s Esha Singh taking silver with her and then Korea taking Bronze in this final shooting event.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023, Day 4 LIVE: India’s Manu Bhaker finishes in Fifth position. Tough luck for her as she gave a stupendous fight in the final.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

