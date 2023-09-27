By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Settle For Silver In 25m Pistol Shooting
Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Watch all medal events LIVE on this space. Also, check the LIVE streaming online details.
Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates
After a promising Tuesday in Hangzhou for India, Day 4 could be even better as there would be a number of medals up for grabs. The action starts with Wushu, Equestrian and then comes the shooting. A lot of expectations from the shooting range. Also, the Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore. That would be something fans would keep a close eye on.
LIVE: India’s medal tally-
Gold: 5
Silver: 5
Bronze: 9
