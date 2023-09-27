Home

LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Settle For Silver In 25m Pistol Shooting

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Watch all medal events LIVE on this space. Also, check the LIVE streaming online details.

Asian Games 2023, Day 4

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates

After a promising Tuesday in Hangzhou for India, Day 4 could be even better as there would be a number of medals up for grabs. The action starts with Wushu, Equestrian and then comes the shooting. A lot of expectations from the shooting range. Also, the Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore. That would be something fans would keep a close eye on.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 5

Bronze: 9

