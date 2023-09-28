LIVE Updates - India At Asian Games 2023: Eyes On Wushu and Gymnastics Final.

Top Recommended Stories

Asian Games 2023, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Naorem Roshibina Devi on cusp of history in Wushu Final. Follow our live updates here.

Updated: September 28, 2023 6:26 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asian Games 2023, Day 5 Live Updates

India bagged a total of 8 medals including two Gold in shooting on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023. Indian shooters had a superb day as most of the medals came in shooting and only one came in Sailing. Day 6 will focus on the Wushu Final featuring Naorem Roshibina Devi and also Gymnastics Vault Final involving Pranati Nayak. The Men’s Hockey Team will go head to head against Japan while the Football Team lead by Sunil Chhetri will have a tough task against Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16. Equestrian heroes, Hriday Chheda and Anush Aggarwala will be seen in the Individual Dressage event as well.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 7

Bronze: 10

