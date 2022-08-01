India vs England Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the hockey match between India and England. England Salvage a Thrilling 4-4 Draw Against India | Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces host nation England in its second Group B match on Monday. Manpreet Singh-led side beat Ghana 11-0 in their opening match on Sunday. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each. A cause of concern for India would be the fact that it conceded seven penalty corners to Ghana. England too faced Ghana in its opening match and won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from forward Nicholas Bandurak.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag Lead For India in First Game

INDIA PLAYING XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar.

Live Updates

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: That’s it!! It’s Full-Time! India have squandered their 4-1 lead as England came back from behind to level the game at 4-4. Brilliant match for the neutrals, even though the host will be the more happier side. FT IND 4-4 ENG

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: IT’S LEVEL NOW!!! Bandurak has equalised, makes it 4-4 now! What a match we are witnessing today. IND 4-4 ENG QTR 4

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: MISSS! England miss by a whisker, Bandurak was so close! India somehow hold onto their 1-0 lead. 7 minutes still left. IND 4-3 EN QTR 4

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: Pressure for India, they are down to nine men and now the host have won a penalty corner!

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: GOAAL! England scores!!! It’s a third for the home side!! We’re witnessing a fantastic match here in Birmingham. Will we see an equaliser now or will India have the last laugh? 9 mins to go for the match to end. IND 4-3 ENG QTR 4

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: Penalty corner for India and GOAAAL! India scores after being a man down!! India Lead 4-1. Harmanpreet scores his 4th goal of the tournament. AND HELLLO! England pull one back again! Bandukar scores for the home side, taking advantage of the extra man. IND 4-2 ENG QTR 4

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: The third quarter has come to an end, India lead 3-1. Final quarter coming up. Stay tuned. IND 3-1 ENG

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: GOAAL! England have got a goal, courtesy of a deflection off Varun Kumar, Deficit down to 2. India still lead 3-1. IND 3-1 ENG QTR 3

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: England has made organised in the so far in the second-half. Giving a hard-time now. But the host still have a mountain to climb in the game. IND 3-0 ENG QTR 3

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: The second half is underway as India look to extend their 3-0 lead. England need something special to comeback in the game.