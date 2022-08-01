India vs England Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the hockey match between India and England. Mandeep Singh Doubles India’s Lead to 2-0 | Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces host nation England in its second Group B match on Monday. Manpreet Singh-led side beat Ghana 11-0 in their opening match on Sunday. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each. A cause of concern for India would be the fact that it conceded seven penalty corners to Ghana. England too faced Ghana in its opening match and won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from forward Nicholas Bandurak.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4 Updates: Manpreet & Co. Dominate; Saurav Ghosal Leads

INDIA PLAYING XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar. Also Read - CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals India's Strategy Against Barbados