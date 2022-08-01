India vs England Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the hockey match between India and England. Mandeep Singh Doubles India’s Lead to 2-0 | Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces host nation England in its second Group B match on Monday. Manpreet Singh-led side beat Ghana 11-0 in their opening match on Sunday. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each. A cause of concern for India would be the fact that it conceded seven penalty corners to Ghana. England too faced Ghana in its opening match and won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from forward Nicholas Bandurak.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4 Updates: Manpreet & Co. Dominate; Saurav Ghosal Leads

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: The Indians kick-start the second quarter by winning back to back free-hits, giving an impression yet again from the previous game, that they will score more goals. England need to pull their socks up and pull it up quickly. IND 2-0 ENG

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: There goes the hooter and brings the end of the first quarter! India have dominated the opening 15 minutes as they have taken a 2-0 lead through Lalit Upadhyay and Mandeep Singh. IND 2-0 ENG.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: GOAAAL!!! India double their lead and it’s now Mandeep Singh who gets his name in the scoresheet. 2 mins to go for the end of the 1st Quarter. IND 2-0 ENG (Mandeep Singh) QTR 1

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: England had a chance but couldn’t held their nerves and miscues their chance. India re-start again from their half. IND 1-0 ENG QTR 1

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: It looked like a penalty corner for India, but the host referred it quickly and the official has called a dangerous play from the Indians. England keep the referral. 6 minutes left in the first quarter. India has been taking advantage of the counters, but England hold on to keep them out of harm’s way. Green card, India down to 10 men for 2 mins. IND 1-0 ENG QTR 1

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: England has been knocking on the door, ever since they conceded the goal and India are kind of having a difficult time coping up with it but they have been cautious more or less. As we speak India have a penalty corner. IND 1-0 ENG QTR 1

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: India have won a penalty corner inside the first two minutes of quarter 1 and India have scored from the rebound!! GOOOAL! Lalit Kumar makes it 1-0 for the visiting team! India draw first blood! IND 1-0 ENG (Lalit Kumar) QTR 1

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: The whistle has been blown! The match is underway!

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: The players have come out of the tunnel, the match is just moments away. Manpreet and Co are wary of the England team who defeated them in the Bronze medal match, four years back.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Hockey: Top two teams from the group, qualify for the last 4 stage, whereas the 3rd placed team will play the 5th place match and the last two teams from the group will have a go at seventh and ninth place match respectively. India will be fighting for the gold as the India team has never won a gold at the Commonwealth Games.