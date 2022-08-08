India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gold Medal match between India and Australia. History beckons the Indian men’s hockey team as it looks to end Australia’s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece in Birmingham. India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best it could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998. In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date. So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and it will have to play out of its skin to achieve the elusive feat. But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years has instilled a high level of self belief among the Indian players. Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won’t like to miss such an opportunity. But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts as the Australians won’t miss out to pounce on any lapse from their opponents. Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and host England to reach the final.Also Read - Indian Men's Hockey Team Settle For Silver; Australia Win 7-0 to Grab 7th CWG Gold Medal

India Playing XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Nilkanta, Abhishek, Lalit. Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: That’s it! The referee blows the final hooter! Australia grab their 7th Commonwealth Games gold medal in Men’s Hockey! They deserve to win the game as the Indians humbled 7-0 in the final. Sreejesh has been the best player for the Indians, while his mates were not up to the mark. FT IND 0-7 AUS (Jacob Anderson-2, Jake Govers, Nathan Ephraums-2, Tom Wickham, Flynn Oglivie)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: NO GOAAL!!! Wickham’s goal has been ruled out after a referral from the Indians. Australia still lead 7-0. The Aussies almost equalled their 2010 record against the Men in Blue. 5 minutes left for the match to end. IND 0-7 AUS (4th Quarter)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: Another goal for the Australians!! It’s 7-0 for the Australians! This time is the provider, Flynn Oglivie who gets his name in the scoresheet. The Aussies are now just a goal behind to equal their 2010 CWG score-line against the very team. IND 0-7 AUS (4th Quarter)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: End of 3rd quarter and a quarter still left to play and the Australian enjoy a massive 6-0 lead over the Indians. IND 0-6 AUS (3rd Quarter)

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: GOAAL! The humiliation continues! Australia get their sixth and Nathan Ephraums gets a brace in the game through a deflected effort. The Aussies are literally running away with gold medal today. IND 0-6 AUS (3rd Quarter)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: The Indian finding rare space from the centre, looking for an opening but couldn’t make of it. Now India have a clear chance to have a crack at goal and both Mandeep and Manpreet both hesitated to take a shot and the Aussie defenders reached at the right time to block the attempt away from harm’s way. IND 0-0 5 AUS(3rd Quarter)

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Poor trapping from the Indians again and Australia break again and Sreejesh make yet another brilliant save. The Indian goalee has clearly been the best player for the Men in Blue, but unfortunately his mates hasn’t been up to the mark. IND 0-5 AUS (3rd QTR)

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: The second half is now underway! The Indians get the ball rolling. Like I have said it before, Manpreet Singh and Co need a miracle to make a comeback! IND 0-5 AUS (3rd QTR)

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: That’s it! Australia go into the break with a massive 5-0 lead. Jacob Anderson scored a brace and Jake Govers, Nathan Ephraums and Tom Wickham gets one goal a piece. It looked all over now for the Indians and now a miracle and save the Men in Blue now. HT: IND 0-5 AUS (Jacob Anderson-2, Jake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham)

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: GOAAAL! Sreejesh saves and on the rebound Jacob Anderson was present at the right place and the right time and now the 6-time champions are now up by 5-0 and we are still in the first-half of the game. IND 0-5 (2nd QTR)