India vs Australia Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gold Medal match between India and Australia. History beckons the Indian men's hockey team as it looks to end Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece in Birmingham. India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best it could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998. In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date. So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and it will have to play out of its skin to achieve the elusive feat. But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years has instilled a high level of self belief among the Indian players. Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won't like to miss such an opportunity. But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts as the Australians won't miss out to pounce on any lapse from their opponents. Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and host England to reach the final.

India Playing XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Nilkanta, Abhishek, Lalit.