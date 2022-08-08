India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gold Medal match between India and Australia. History beckons the Indian men’s hockey team as it looks to end Australia’s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece in Birmingham. India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best it could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998. In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date. So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and it will have to play out of its skin to achieve the elusive feat. But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years has instilled a high level of self belief among the Indian players. Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won’t like to miss such an opportunity. But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts as the Australians won’t miss out to pounce on any lapse from their opponents. Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and host England to reach the final.Also Read - LIVE | Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford, TT Men's Singles Final: Much-Awaited BLOCKBUSTER Underway

India Playing XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Nilkanta, Abhishek, Lalit.

Live Updates

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Sreejesh at the thick of action as he makes another save and the goalee desperately needs big help from his mates and try to thwart the Australian attack. Time to hit back and hit back hard. IND 0-2 AUS (2nd QTR)

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Not the start, India wanted in the first quarter, as they find themselves 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Australians started on a strong note and they deserved to lead 2-0. Manpreet Singha and Co need to pull their socks up in the 2nd quarter and try to get a goal back and reduce the deficit.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Much better from the Indians. A positive attack from Manpreet and Co, generating space under pressure. But the Australians stay strong, stay cautious. They are not going to concede any mistake that easily and the Indian defence has been broken by the AUSSIES AGAIN in the counter and it’s 2-0 to the Australians!!! Nathan Ephraums is the scorer for the Kookaburras! End of first quarter. IND 0-2 AUS (1st QTR)

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: The pressure is on and Australia win yet another penalty corner, third of the game so far for them. AND THIS TIME Australia Score!!!! It’s 1-0 for the Australians! It was coming and it was actually a matter of time, the Aussies took the lead. The 6-time champions have a deserve 1-0 lead. Blake Govers make it 1-0. IND 0-1 AUS (1st QTR)

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: The Aussies take advantage of the clumsy Indian play and they now they another penalty corner and the shot just goes wide past Sreejesh! For a moment it looked like it went past him into the goal. IND 0-0 AUS (1st QTR)

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Australia press hard, forcing the Indians to defend deep and the Indians seem to in the backfoot, we are yet to see one positive attack from the Men in Blue. India need to attack, can’t afford to sit back and defence because the Aussies gonna regroup and hurt. IND 0-0 AUS (1st QTR)

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Penalty corner for Australia and the onrushing Amit Ruhidas clears it away from harm’s way, strong reply from 2020 Bronze Medallist team. Positive approach from the Indians after the early scare. IND 0-0 AUS (1st QTR)

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Almost a scare for the Indians! Sreejesh saved a crucial one on one encounter but the goal gets cancelled due to an infringement. Australia like in ever matches, starting things off with pace and valour. It’ll be a tough for the Indians for sure. IND 0-0 AUS (1st QTR)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Here we go!! Australia get it underway in the gold medal match!

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: We are done with the national anthems and now we are moments away from the match. We’re in a cracker!