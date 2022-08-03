India vs Canada Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the hockey match between India and Canada. Match Underway in Birmingham | The Indian Men’s Hockey team started their Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham in blistering fashion defeating Ghana 11-0 in their opening match. The match against England was a highly entertaining clash that saw both teams score 4 goals each as the thrilling match ended in stalemate. On the eve of their clash against Canada on Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh, the Vice-Captain and one of the brightest stars of the Indian Men’s Hockey team at the CWG 2022, said, “Our resounding win against Ghana was the perfect way to start our Commonwealth Games campaign here in Birmingham. Though we are a little bit disappointed about our performance against England, there are several takeaways from that match for us particularly when it comes to discipline and not letting our guard down when we have a good lead on board.” The last time the Indian Men’s Hockey Team took on Canada was at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup back in 2019, where the Indian Men’s Hockey team eased past Canada as the match ended 7-3 in India’s favour.Also Read - CWG 2022: India vs Canada Women's Hockey Match Highlights: India Beat Canada, Storm Into Semis

India Playing XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit.

Also Read - CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze in 109-Kg Men's Weightlifting, India’s Medal Tally Rises to 9

Live Updates

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India started the game with a quick point. Harmanpreet Singh goals for India.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: India win back to back two penalty corner as Canada stands firm to get it our harm’s way. Well defended by the Canadians. IND 0-0 CAN (1st QTR)

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Canada seem to be a very confident side, early on in the innings. But India get an early chance but couldn’t quite get it right to have a crack at goal. IND 0-0 CAN (1st QTR)

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN. Hockey: We are underway in the Birmingham! Canada get the ball rolling first-up. IND 0-0 CAN (1st QTR)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: The players have come out of the isle as both the teams get ready for an exciting match in Birmingham. India definitely start favourites today.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Canada’s Pereira and Sarmento has been the only two goal-scorers for Canada so far in the competition. On the other hand, India has a total of 9 different scorers so far in the tournament.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Canada are currently placed 4th and they also need a win desperately that will at least get them to play a fifth place match in the competition.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates as we bring you live coverage all the way from Birmingham as the Men’s team take on Canada in their third Pool B match of the competition. Live Updates SOON!

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Nick Bandurak is currently the top-scorer of the Men’s tournament with 7 goals. Harmanpreet Singh is playing catch-up with at 4 goals. He will be desperate today to glose the gap for the top scorer’s spot.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Canada SQUAD: van Son, Dhillon, Scholfield, Pereira, Panesar, Ghuraliuk, Jhamat, Boothroyd, Sarmento, Smythe, McTavish, Teixeira, Bird, Gurpreet, Bains, Sidhu, Burgoyne, Curran.