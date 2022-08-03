LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates:
India’s women’s hockey team will lock horns against Canada in their fourth match of the women’s hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). India are in third place currently, level on 6 points with 2nd placed Canada, and must win this game if they hope to qualify for the semifinal stage.Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 6, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Apart from this India’s men’s hockey team will also be seen playing Canada just after the women’s match. India women’s hockey team will be seen playing at 3.30 PM IST. Also Read - Highlights CWG 2022 Day 5: Team India Win Gold in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis; Silver For Badminton Mixed Team & Vijay Thakur in Weightlifting

Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: India got Another free hit Canada is not having a goalkeeper. India is working toward another goal.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: 2 minutes left ball is in Canada’s hand. India is looking at dominating. India will now look for defense. India is looking for another quick goal.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Whaaaaaaaaaaatttttttt a try for India. India finally got a penalty corner. What a defense by Canada. India looking for another goal.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian side tried for another goal but Canada saves it. India team is looking more aggressive now. CAN 2-3 IND.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: 5 more minutes left for the quarter-final. India will look to maintain the lead. CAN 2-3 IND.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Penalty corner for India. Big chance for India to score. It’s a goal by India. Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaattttttt aaa Goal. The Indian side sounds so happy with this. CAN 2-3 IND.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: The player was outside the circle. India will have to settle for Penalty corner.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: India has gone for the referral for foot Inside the circle. If India got that right India will be got the penalty corner.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Again India got the goal. But Umpire wants a referral. The goal was not counted as of now. CAN 2-2 IND.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: India got a free hit. India’s side will look to win this nail-biting contest. Only 12 minutes left for India to qualify. CAN 2-2 IND.