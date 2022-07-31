India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the hockey match between India and Ghana. Manpreet Singh and Co Aim Winning Start | Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to open their campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games against Ghana on Sunday. The two teams will square off in a Pool B contest as they look to pick up their first win of the competition. India is placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales. In preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team held a National Camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from June 27-July 23. The Indian team, led by Captain, Manpreet Singh, and Chief Coach, Graham Reid reached Birmingham on July 24th after the completion of the camp, for the quadrennial event. This will be the first time India will play off against Ghana since the 1975 Men’s World Cup. The last time the two teams faced off against each other, India had won the encounter 7-0. India had missed out on a podium finish at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, finishing in the 4th position.Also Read - India vs Ghana CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch