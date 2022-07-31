India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score & Updates, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the hockey match between India and Ghana. Manpreet Singh and Co Aim Winning Start | Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to open their campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games against Ghana on Sunday. The two teams will square off in a Pool B contest as they look to pick up their first win of the competition. India is placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales. In preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team held a National Camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from June 27-July 23. The Indian team, led by Captain, Manpreet Singh, and Chief Coach, Graham Reid reached Birmingham on July 24th after the completion of the camp, for the quadrennial event. This will be the first time India will play off against Ghana since the 1975 Men’s World Cup. The last time the two teams faced off against each other, India had won the encounter 7-0. India had missed out on a podium finish at the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, finishing in the 4th position.Also Read - India vs Ghana CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Live Updates

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India win the match against Ghana by 11-0. What a start for India in Hockey.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: Team India is looking for the 12th goal. Whattt a save by Ghana’s keeper. India is working hard for the goal. Just one minute left for the last quarter. IND 11-0 GHA.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: What a try by Abhishek. Ghana saves it. IND 11-0 GHA.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India team working hard for the 12th goal. Ghana is defensing. Long corner for India.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India again got the penalty corner. Jugrag is out of the ground. India team looking for the 12th goal.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India saves another goal. What a save by the keeper. India’s side is totally dominating Ghana. IND 11-0 GHA.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India is so confident now and a penalty corner for Ghana. Jugraj Singh got a yellow card.

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL For India again. Harmanpreet made it again. got the three goals in this game. IND 11-0 GHA.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: India again got the penalty corner. India will now look to make the 11th goal to update the score tally. IND 10-0 GHA.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey CWG 2022: 8 minutes left for fourth quarter. This is a good start for the Indian Hockey team. IND 10-0 GHA.