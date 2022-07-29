India vs Ghana Hockey Live:A podium finish on its mind, the Indian women’s hockey team would look to bury the ghosts of a disastrous World Cup campaign by steam-rolling minnows Ghana in the Commonwealth Games opener on Thursday.Also Read - India Women vs Ghana Women CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

The Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.

Just like their male counterparts, the Indian women returned empty-handed from the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast, finishing fourth after being routed 0-6 by England in the bronze medal play-off match.

Going into Games, the Indian women must have been haunted by their below-par effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led side finished a disappointing ninth.

And the Janneke Schopman-coached side would be desperate to prove that it is a far better side than what the recent results indicate. They would be itching to prove their detractors wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Tokyo Olympics was a mere fluke.

The Indian women would also be hoping to break their 16-year medal brought in the Games here. The India’s last medal — a silver — in CWG came in 2006 Melbourne.

India vs Ghana Commonwealth Game 2022 Hockey Live Updates