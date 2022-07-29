India vs Ghana Hockey Live:A podium finish on its mind, the Indian women’s hockey team would look to bury the ghosts of a disastrous World Cup campaign by steam-rolling minnows Ghana in the Commonwealth Games opener on Thursday.Also Read - India Women vs Ghana Women CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

The Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B. Also Read - CWG 2022: Redemption Time For Indian Women's Hockey Team To Recapture The Gold Medal

Just like their male counterparts, the Indian women returned empty-handed from the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast, finishing fourth after being routed 0-6 by England in the bronze medal play-off match. Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Full Schedule: From Hockey To Cricket Dates, Everything You Need To Know

Going into Games, the Indian women must have been haunted by their below-par effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led side finished a disappointing ninth.

And the Janneke Schopman-coached side would be desperate to prove that it is a far better side than what the recent results indicate. They would be itching to prove their detractors wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Tokyo Olympics was a mere fluke.

The Indian women would also be hoping to break their 16-year medal brought in the Games here. The India’s last medal — a silver — in CWG came in 2006 Melbourne.

India vs Ghana Commonwealth Game 2022 Hockey Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Penalty corner again for India. Ghana reviewed it again. (IND-4 GHA-0)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: India needs to work on the skills of a penalty corner.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Vandana Kataria Injured? Penalty corner for India. India got another chance for another goal.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Neha got the yellow card.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Neha Goel sets out of the 3rd quarter. India’s side is still leading the game. Gurjit is the top scorer for India. (IND-4 GHA-0)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Quarter 3 is about to end. India’s side is leading the game by 4 goals. (IND-4 GHA-0)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: What a counterattack by Ghana. It was a nail-biting contest between the two. (IND-4 GHA-0)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Again India got the penalty corner. India will now again look to score another goal. (IND-4 GHA-0)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: Ghana reviewed the penalty counter for India. This again comes in the favor of Ghana. (IND-4 GHA-0)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs GHA Women’s Hockey CWG 2022: What a goal again by Gurjit Kaur. (IND-4 GHA-0)