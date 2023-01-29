  • Home
  • LIVE UPDATES | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Score: Peillat Equalises For Germany
Updated: January 29, 2023 8:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Olympic champions Belgium will look to overcome a resilient Germany and become only the fourth nation to defend the Hockey World Cup title when the two sides clash in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Pakistan, Australia and Germany have won back-to-back titles in the past and Belgium, won in 2018 at the same Kalinga Stadium, would like to repeat their feat. While Belgium overcame Netherlands in the shootout in the semifinals, Germany came back from behind to beat Australia and book their final spot after 13 years.

Live Updates

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Third quarter hooter goes up and it’s 2-2 with 15 minutes to go. GER 2-2 Belgium (45′)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Belgium are down to 10 men after Timur was shown green card. PC for Germany and Gonzalo Peillat brings them level. GER 2-2 Belgium (41′)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Thick crowd in the Belgium D. A good pick up by Welen from the middle, he hits on target but Vanasch comes in between to deny. Scores remains same. GER 1-2 Belgium (38′)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: The ball goes into the net but since it is not hit from the D, can’t be counted as a goal. Meanwhile, players from Korea, Netherlands and India coach Graham Reid are in the house enjoying the final. GER 1-2 Belgium (36′)

  • 8:05 PM IST

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: It might not be Indi’s match but fans have come in huge numbers on the final day of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: It’s half time at the Kalinga Stadium and Niklas has just given some hope into the Germany camp with his goal. Can they comeback like they did against Australia? Belgium lead 2-1 at HT.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany earn another PC, their third in the contest. They miss, thanks to Vanasch and get another PC and Germany score. GER 1-2 Belgium (28′)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Germany are enjoying more ball possession in the second quarter but where are the goals? Can they reduce the deficit before half time? GER 0-2 Belgium (27′)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: The umpire calls both the captains and warns both teams. He says, “Keep your emotions down and play hockey.” GER 0-2 Belgium (24′)

Published Date: January 29, 2023 8:15 PM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 8:20 PM IST