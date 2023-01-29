  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Score: Belgium Look To Defend Title; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE UPDATES | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Score: Belgium Look To Defend Title; Check Playing XIs

LIVE UPDATES | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Scores: Can Belgium repeat the feat they achieved at the same venue four years ago? Get minute-by-minute updates. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: January 29, 2023 6:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

GER Vs BEL live score, GER Vs BEL live score updates, GER Vs BEL live score online, GER Vs BEL live updates, GER Vs BEL Hockey World Cup 2023, Germany vs Belgium live score, Germany vs Belgium live online score, GER Vs BEL hockey match, GER Vs BEL hockey world cup, GER Vs BEL final match, GER Vs BEL head-to-head stats, GER Vs BEL, GER Vs BEL at kalinga Stadium, Germany vs Belgium, GER Vs BEL news, GER Vs BEL updates, GER Vs BEL live streaming details, live streaming of GER Vs BEL hockey match, Hockewy World Cup final, Hockey world cup final at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha, Odisha sports, Live streaming of hockey World Cup 2023 final, Hockey World Cup 2023 final, Mats Grambusch, Tom Grambusch, Tom Boon
Germany vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2023, Live

LIVE UPDATES | GER Vs BEL, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final, Scores

Olympic champions Belgium will look to overcome a resilient Germany and become only the fourth nation to defend the Hockey World Cup title when the two sides clash in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Pakistan, Australia and Germany have won back-to-back titles in the past and Belgium, won in 2018 at the same Kalinga Stadium, would like to repeat their feat. While Belgium overcame Netherlands in the shootout in the semifinals, Germany came back from behind to beat Australia and book their final spot after 13 years.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 6:50 PM IST

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: “Germany are a very tough side. We hope to save our best for the last. We will analyse their game and chalk out our plan,” said Belgium captain Felix Denayer.

  • 6:41 PM IST

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Arthur Van Doren and Arthur de Sloover will be the main men at the Belgium defence while captain Denayer and Victor Wegnez will try to control the midfield.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Tom Grambusch, the younger brother of captain Mats, and Niklas Wellen will be Germany’s key players on Sunday.

  • 6:35 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Meanwhile, Netherlands finish third in the Hockey World Cup after beating Australia 3-1 in the third-place classification match.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: There is not much to differentiate between the two teams with Belgium having won 15 out of the 35 matches they have played against Germany. The Germans have won 13 times while seven matches were drawn. Germany have beaten Belgium just once — in FIH Pro League match in November last year — since July 2017.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Belgium have scored 18 goals with star striker Tom Boon contributing seven, and conceded just five in as many matches.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | GER vs BEL, HWC 2023 Final, Score: Belgium are the defending champions having won the title four years back at this very same venue. On the other hand, Germany are playing their first final in 13 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 29, 2023 6:45 PM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 6:48 PM IST