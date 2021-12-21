Dhaka: Japan beat India by 5-3. This is Japan’s 2nd every victory against India. South Korea Awaits for them in the Final. India take on Japan in the Semi-Final of the Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final on Tuesday in Dhaka Bangladesh. The Indian team topped the group stage with four points ahead of second placed South Korea and now face Japan in the penultimate round of the competition. India are on an unbeaten run and they have already beaten the Japanese side by a huge margin of 6-0 in their last group game of the tournament. Harmanpreet Singh is currently the top score of the tournament with 6 goals and will be looking to extend his goal-scoring spree. India will be hoping to play their 5th final in the history of the competition and now will be aim for a third consecutive showdown of the biggest stage of Asian Hockey. Japan last played in the final back in 2013 against Pakistan in a losing cause at their own backyard. The Japanese have a big task in hand as India will be the obvious favourites going into the semi-final match. India vs Japan Live score today, IND vs JAP hockey Live video, Live Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy Live, IND vs JAP live score, Disney+ Hotstar live hockey match today online, Live Hockey Match Streaming, Watch IND vs JAP Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final live match, IND vs JAP LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs Japan match, IND vs JAP Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live match score, India vs Japan Live Hockey Score. You can watch India vs Japan Live Blog from Dhaka, Bangladesh.Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Japan Stun India 5-3 in Semi-Finals; Face South Korea in Final

Check our Live Blog of the Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final Match between India and Japan Also Read - Toyota To Halt Operations Of Six Plants In Japan, To Operate Only Five Days In December