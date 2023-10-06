Top Recommended Stories

HOCKEY LIVE Score And Updates – IND Vs JPN Asian Games 2023 Final: India 0-0 Japan After Q1

LIVE UPDATES - India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Final: Follow LIVE Score and Updates here of the upcoming match in Hangzhou at 4:00 PM IST.

Updated: October 6, 2023 4:21 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final Live Updates

India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final Live Updates: The Indian men’s hockey team aim for a direct entry to the Paris Olympics next year when they take on defending champions Japan in the final of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday. India last won men’s hockey gold in the Asian Games in 2014. In the last edition, India lost to Japan in the semifinals and bagged bronze after beating Pakistan.

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: The second quarter begins. The Indians have been playing risk-free hockey so far in the game. Another PC for India. Hardik Singh with the injection, Harmanpreet Singh passes for Amit Rohidas, who shots above the bar. IND 0-0 JPN (Q2)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: And that’s the hooter. Both India and Japan end first quarter at 0-0.

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: India earn their first PC. Hardik Singh with the injection, Amit Rohidas takes the dragflick and the Japanese goalies makes a brilliant save to his right. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: Another fine block by the Japanese defenders. Germanpreet Singh takes a brilliant strike in the D, but gets blocked. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: Both India and Japan are playing with a defensive mindset. None of the teams are pressing forward quite often. Brilliant pass by Abhishek in the D, Manpreet takes the shot but he gets it false. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: Japan get into the to India D but lack of communication cost them. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: Despite losing against China in the women’s semifinal, the Indian eves are in the stadium to support their male counterparts. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: Amit Rohidas has been brilliant in this tournament. Not only he has been a wall in the Indian defence, but he has also taken good dragflicks in the tournament. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: Big miss for India. Shamsher takes down an aerial ball brilliantly but got stuck in the D. IND 0-0 JPN (Q1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Final: In the tournament, India have had issues in converting PCs. And the action begins.

