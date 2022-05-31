LIVE India vs South Korea, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Jakarta: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4 Match Between India and South Korea.

UPDATES: Nilam Sanjeep gives India a much needed 1-0 lead over the South Koreans.

INDIA PLAYING XI: Lakra, Karkera, Selvam, Maninder, Nilam Sanjeep, Sunil, Raj Kumar, Vishnukant, Manjeet, Dipsan, Pawan.

SOUTH KOREA PLAYING XI: Kim jaehyeon, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Lee Seungil, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Lee Mookyoung, Kim Sunghyun, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyerongjin, Jang Jonghyun.

PREVIEW: Defending champion India would look for an outright win against South Korea in its final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Tuesday. India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second ‘Super 4’ encounter. India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in its first match on Saturday. As the Super 4’s table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second. Japan with two defeats is out of the reckoning while Malaysia (GD) 0 (5-5) have an outside chance if it can beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals) provided India and South Korea match ends in a draw. But come Tuesday, the Indians would look to avoid the permutations and combinations with an outright win over the Koreans. However, it would be easier said than done as the Koreans looked a completely different side in the Super 4s, having drawn 2-2 against Malaysia and then beating Japan 3-1. The Indians too upped their game by leaps and bounds after their first two pool games. India not only achieved an impossible task of beating hosts Indonesia by more than 15-goal margin in its last pool match to qualify for the Super 4s but also eked out a close 2-1 win over Japan, who defeated it 2-5 in the preliminary stages. Against Malaysia on Sunday, the Indians made valiant fightback and came from two goals down to lead 3-2 in the final quarter before Rahim converted a penalty corner from the final hooter to snatch the win from India’s hands, which could have sealed their place in the summit clash.