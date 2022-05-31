LIVE India vs South Korea, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Jakarta: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4 Match Between India and South Korea.

UPDATES: Nilam Sanjeep gives India a much needed 1-0 lead over the South Koreans.

INDIA PLAYING XI: Lakra, Karkera, Selvam, Maninder, Nilam Sanjeep, Sunil, Raj Kumar, Vishnukant, Manjeet, Dipsan, Pawan.

SOUTH KOREA PLAYING XI: Kim jaehyeon, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Lee Seungil, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Lee Mookyoung, Kim Sunghyun, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyerongjin, Jang Jonghyun.

PREVIEW: Defending champion India would look for an outright win against South Korea in its final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Tuesday. India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second ‘Super 4’ encounter. India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in its first match on Saturday. As the Super 4’s table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second. Japan with two defeats is out of the reckoning while Malaysia (GD) 0 (5-5) have an outside chance if it can beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals) provided India and South Korea match ends in a draw. But come Tuesday, the Indians would look to avoid the permutations and combinations with an outright win over the Koreans. However, it would be easier said than done as the Koreans looked a completely different side in the Super 4s, having drawn 2-2 against Malaysia and then beating Japan 3-1. The Indians too upped their game by leaps and bounds after their first two pool games. India not only achieved an impossible task of beating hosts Indonesia by more than 15-goal margin in its last pool match to qualify for the Super 4s but also eked out a close 2-1 win over Japan, who defeated it 2-5 in the preliminary stages. Against Malaysia on Sunday, the Indians made valiant fightback and came from two goals down to lead 3-2 in the final quarter before Rahim converted a penalty corner from the final hooter to snatch the win from India’s hands, which could have sealed their place in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 5:25 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: GOAAAL! It’s now the Koreans who find the back of the net! Game on! Back to square one! Jang Jong hyun is the goal-scorer for South Korea. IND 1-1 KOR QTR 2

  • 5:19 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: GOAAAL ! India draw first blood!! Nilam Sanjeep gives a 1-0 lead to the Indians. Much needed lead for Team India.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: India dominate proceedings with the possession game as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist look in a good shape. IND 0-0 KOR (QTR 2)

  • 5:13 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: India already creating pressure in the Korean half as the record winners did really well to keep the Indians away from harm’s way. Penalty corner defended successfully. IND 0-0 KOR QTR1

  • 5:09 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: The match is underway in Jakarta! We’re in for a cracker this evening!!

  • 5:09 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: South Korea Playing XI: Kim jaehyeon, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Lee Seungil, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Lee Mookyoung, Kim Sunghyun, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyerongjin, Jang Jonghyun.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: The players are coming out of the tunnel as we get ready for an exciting Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter!

  • 5:03 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: India will have to win this match to book a ticket for the final. If the match ends in a draw, then South Korea will go through due to a better goal-difference.

  • 4:52 PM IST
    THIS IS HOW THE TABLE LOOKS!

  • 4:49 PM IST

    IND vs KOR: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates as the much anticipated match between India and South Korea is just 10 minutes away.