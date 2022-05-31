LIVE India vs South Korea, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Jakarta: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4 Match Between India and South Korea. Also Read - India vs South Korea Hockey Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 : When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

UPDATES: Koreans Draw Level Again; Match Tied 4-4. India score again, lead 4-3. HT- Match tied 3-3 at GBK Sports Complex, Jakarta. India and South Korea are putting up a fight for the ages. India with a strong comeback after being 2-1 down. Birendra Lakra and Co 3-2. Jang Jung Hyun brings the game back on level terms. Nilam Sanjeep gives India a much needed 1-0 lead over the South Koreans. Also Read - Highlights | Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final 2022: Vinicius's Solitary Goal Seals Real Madrid's 14th UCL Title

INDIA PLAYING XI: Lakra, Karkera, Selvam, Maninder, Nilam Sanjeep, Sunil, Raj Kumar, Vishnukant, Manjeet, Dipsan, Pawan. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Japan 2-1 To Collect First Super 4 League Match Win

SOUTH KOREA PLAYING XI: Kim jaehyeon, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Lee Seungil, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Lee Mookyoung, Kim Sunghyun, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyerongjin, Jang Jonghyun.

PREVIEW: Defending champion India would look for an outright win against South Korea in its final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Tuesday. India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second ‘Super 4’ encounter. India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in its first match on Saturday. As the Super 4’s table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second. Japan with two defeats is out of the reckoning while Malaysia (GD) 0 (5-5) have an outside chance if it can beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals) provided India and South Korea match ends in a draw. But come Tuesday, the Indians would look to avoid the permutations and combinations with an outright win over the Koreans. However, it would be easier said than done as the Koreans looked a completely different side in the Super 4s, having drawn 2-2 against Malaysia and then beating Japan 3-1. The Indians too upped their game by leaps and bounds after their first two pool games. India not only achieved an impossible task of beating hosts Indonesia by more than 15-goal margin in its last pool match to qualify for the Super 4s but also eked out a close 2-1 win over Japan, who defeated it 2-5 in the preliminary stages. Against Malaysia on Sunday, the Indians made valiant fightback and came from two goals down to lead 3-2 in the final quarter before Rahim converted a penalty corner from the final hooter to snatch the win from India’s hands, which could have sealed their place in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 6:57 PM IST
    FULL-TIME AT GBK SPORTS COMPLEX, JAKARTA!

  • 6:45 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: That’s it!! The match is tied at 4-4! South Korea qualify go through to the Final, courtesy of a better goal-difference. India tried their best but couldn’t get the winner. The record champions of the competition will have another shot to extend their trophy count tomorrow.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: 6 minutes to go, scores are still tied at 4-4. Koreans are in the driver’s seat as of now.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: We are now into the final quarter of the match and we have witnessed a marvellous game of hockey so far as the match tied at 4-4. If it’s a draw, South Korea will go through and if India win, they will play the final tomorrow.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: GOAAAL!!! The Koreans score again!! They brought it back to level terms for the third time in the match. South Korea have a life-line now. IND 4-4 KOR (QT3)

  • 6:09 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: GOAAAAL!!!! India lead in the first few minutes of the second half! But can they extend it ? The question remains as as usual. IND 4-3 KOR (QTR 3)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: We are back for the second-half!! South Korea get the second-half underway at GBK Sports Complex. The equation remains the same, India need a victory.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: Half-Time! Match tied 3-3 at GBK Sports Complex, Jakarta. India and South Korea are putting up a fight for the ages.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: GOAAAL! South Korea score again! They have equalised once again just before the half-time!! What a close game we are having! IND 3-3 KOR (QTR 2)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    IND vs KOR LIVE: GOAAAAL!!! India Take the lead again!!! South Korea are in complete disarray! India lead 3-2!! IND 3-2 KOR (QTR 2)