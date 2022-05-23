India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE TODAY, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Jakarta: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Match Between India and Pakistan. A young and inexperienced Indian Hockey team led by Birendra Lakra will battle it out against Pakistan in the tournament opener. While Pakistan has fielded quite a few new faces in the tournament, India will be represented by its A’ team under the leadership of veteran Lakra, who came out of retirement after the Tokyo Olympics. For India, the Asia Cup provides a platform to test its bench strength ahead of a busy season, that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the FIH World Cup next year for which the Tokyo Olympic medallists have already qualified as the host nation. Pakistan, on the other hand, is looking at the tournament to make the cut for the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. The top three teams in Asia will qualify directly for the January showpiece. Both India and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup thrice each. India had won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka. India’s 20-member squad, to be coached by former captain Sardar Singh, was originally supposed to be led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, who also came out of retirement but a wrist injury ruled him out of the tournament. The Indian squad includes another veteran in SV Sunil, who too returned from retirement and is regarded as a livewire on the field. Sunil, who had missed the Tokyo Olympics squad due to an injury, will serve as Lakra’s deputy.Also Read - Ind vs Pak Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup: HEAD TO HEAD | India and Pakistan have faced each other 177 times at the international level. Pakistan have so far won 82 games while India have come out victorious on 64 occasions. However, in the recent past, Team India hold an edge over their arch-rivals as they’ve won their last 12 of 13 games, with one game ending in a 2-2 draw at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018. Pakistan’s last victory over India came in 2016 during the South Asian Games final.

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India and Pakistan have both won the titles on 3 different occasions, whereas South Korea is the most successful team in the competition with 4 titles.

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Pakistan Squad: Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Head Coach: Siegfried Aikman

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India Squad: Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera, Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey, Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh, Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi; Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh, Head Coach: Sardar Singh

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup: If we look at the previous games of both the teams, the defending champions will have to tactfully deal with the pressure when it opens its title defence against opponent Pakistan in the Asia Cup here on Monday. While Pakistan has fielded quite a few new faces in the tournament, India will be represented by its A’ team under the leadership of veteran Birendra Lakra, who came out of retirement after the Tokyo Olympics.

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will begin its campaign at the Hero Asia Cup 2022 against rivals Pakistan at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. As the world awaits the blockbuster between the two arch-rivals, Team India – who are the defending champions – will be led by Olympic medallist Birendra Lakra with an experienced striker and a veteran of four Asia Cups, SV Sunil, as his deputy.

