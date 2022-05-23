India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE TODAY, Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Jakarta: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Match Between India and Pakistan. A young and inexperienced Indian Hockey team led by Birendra Lakra will battle it out against Pakistan in the tournament opener. While Pakistan has fielded quite a few new faces in the tournament, India will be represented by its A' team under the leadership of veteran Lakra, who came out of retirement after the Tokyo Olympics. For India, the Asia Cup provides a platform to test its bench strength ahead of a busy season, that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the FIH World Cup next year for which the Tokyo Olympic medallists have already qualified as the host nation. Pakistan, on the other hand, is looking at the tournament to make the cut for the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. The top three teams in Asia will qualify directly for the January showpiece. Both India and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup thrice each. India had won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka. India's 20-member squad, to be coached by former captain Sardar Singh, was originally supposed to be led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, who also came out of retirement but a wrist injury ruled him out of the tournament. The Indian squad includes another veteran in SV Sunil, who too returned from retirement and is regarded as a livewire on the field. Sunil, who had missed the Tokyo Olympics squad due to an injury, will serve as Lakra's deputy.