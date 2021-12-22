India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021, 3rd Place Match

Dhaka: Harmanpreet Singh and Afraz have been the scorers of the match so far. India were the favourites heading into the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. However, their run came to a screeching halt when they were shocked by Japan in the semi-finals, as they lost the game 3-5. This means that India will now square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the bronze medal clash on Wednesday. Pakistan too lost their semi-final against South Korea in a thrilling match which ended 6-5. A goal by South Korea in the final seconds of the match sealed the fate of the Green Machines. If India want to salvage their tournament, they must win this game. The Indian men's hockey team registered a thrilling 3-1 victory against nemesis Pakistan in the much-awaited encounter between the continental heavyweights earlier in the group stage.

India vs Pakistan, 3rd Place Match live from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Live Updates

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: GOAAAL !! What a start to the second-half ! Pakistan Lead 2-1 from a penalty corner ! Abdul Rana scores for Men in Green ! IND 1-2 PAK

  • 4:15 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Manpreet Singh gets a yellow card ! 5 mins suspension for him !
  • 4:13 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Second half is now underway ! India had the most of the possession and the chances. Let’s see what the next half has in store for us ! IND 1-1 PAK
  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: India and Pakistan go into the half-time with match tied 1-1.

  • 4:02 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: 8th penalty corner for India but no outcome off it. There was another chance for India to win a corner, but after a thorough check, India lose their referral.
  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta gets a card as well. Pakistan conceding cards after cards. IND 1-1 PAK

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Mohammad Yakub gets a green card. Multiple cards for Pakistan just like their previous match. IND 1-1 PAK

  • 3:49 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: 7th corner for India and not even the first half is over. But Amjad Ali makes a double save to keep Pakistan in the game off Germanpreet’s shots. IND 1-1 PAK
  • 3:48 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Akashdeep Singh misses a glorious chance to give India the lead. IND 1-1 PAK
  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: India wins their 6th penalty corner of the match but Pakistan manage to thwart the ball away from harm’s way. IND 1-1 PAK