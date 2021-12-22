India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021, 3rd Place Match

Dhaka: Harmanpreet Singh and Afraz have been the scorers of the match so far. India were the favourites heading into the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. However, their run came to a screeching halt when they were shocked by Japan in the semi-finals, as they lost the game 3-5. This means that India will now square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the bronze medal clash on Wednesday. Pakistan too lost their semi-final against South Korea in a thrilling match which ended 6-5. A goal by South Korea in the final seconds of the match sealed the fate of the Green Machines. If India want to salvage their tournament, they must win this game. The Indian men's hockey team registered a thrilling 3-1 victory against nemesis Pakistan in the much-awaited encounter between the continental heavyweights earlier in the group stage.

