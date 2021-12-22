India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021, 3rd Place Match

Dhaka: India were the favourites heading into the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. However, their run came to a screeching halt when they were shocked by Japan in the semi-finals, as they lost the game 3-5. This means that India will now square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the bronze medal clash on Wednesday. Pakistan too lost their semi-final against South Korea in a thrilling match which ended 6-5. A goal by South Korea in the final seconds of the match sealed the fate of the Green Machines. If India want to salvage their tournament, they must win this game. The Indian men's hockey team registered a thrilling 3-1 victory against nemesis Pakistan in the much-awaited encounter between the continental heavyweights earlier in the group stage.

Check out our Live Blog of the Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Hockey Match Between India and Pakistan straight from Dhaka, Bangladesh

Live Updates

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: India can’t afford to take Pakistan lightly even after beating them in the group league stage. This match might just go down to the wire.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: India would look to bounce back from the disappointing defeat against Japan yesterday.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match:

    Not the result we wanted. We were lazy a bit at the start, conceded 2 early goals. Big lesson for us that we can’t underestimate any team, we need to ready for the match tomorrow: India captain Manpreet Singh said after losing vs Japan in the semis.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Elsewhere Japan will take on Korea in the final.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match:

    India-Pakistan Hockey Head-to-Head – Matches Played: 176, India Won 63, Pakistan Won 82, Draws 31

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Line Up Out for India

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: But this is a new match and Pakistan would look to avenge their group stage loss. We have a riveting contest on the cards. It is India once again taking on Pakistan for a 3rd place finish in the tournament.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 3rd Place Match: Hello and welcome to one of the most anticipated clash of the tournament. India have already beaten once in the round-robin stage of the tournament, thereby extending their five-year unbeaten run.