live

LIVE Updates | India vs England, Hockey WC 2023 Score: IND In Search Of First Goal Vs ENG

LIVE | IND Vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 Updates: Follow live commentary from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela at 7PM IST. Get live streaming details.

Updated: January 15, 2023 7:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul





High on confidence after their dominant win over Spain, hosts India will aim for a kill against England in their second Group D tie of the Hockey World Cup on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored against Spain. Rohidas then paired with Harmanpreet to produce a defensive masterclass to deny the opposition. On the other hand, England are coming after demolishing Wales 5-0.

Squads:

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.

Live Updates

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Third quarter gets underway at Birsa Munda hockey stadium. India on attack from the start. Vivek make circle penetration, passes to Akashdeep and he shoots. The ball hits the English player and video umpire is reviewing the decision. India lose their referral. IND 0-0 ENG (32′)

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: India coach Graham Reid says, “Both teams had their opportunities. We need to get tighter in defence and we need to hold ball better.”

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: What a game between IND and ENG so far. As many as 10 PCs were taken by both teams (7 for ENG, 3 for IND) but none of them got converted. Certainly one can say, its been a game of defenders so far in the game.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Ollie once again denies India. After a brilliant ball play in the circle, Vivek Sagar Prasad shoot but Ollie once again comes to the party under the bar to keep the scores 0-0. End of 2nd Quarter.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: PC for India. Harmanpreet gets blocked and another PC for hosts. India take the backdoor route but kudos to England defence. Earlier, on counter-attack, Hardik and Abhishek played an 1-to-1 before passing the ball to Manpreet Singh. The former skipper’s diving effort went wide.IND 0-0 ENG (27′)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: India earn a PC via physical obstruction. Hardik wo inject, Amit Rohidas shoots and gets blocked. IND 0-0 ENG (25′)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: England have earned 7 PCs compared to India’s 1. Clearly one can make who are dominating at the moment. IND 0-0 ENG (23′)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Brilliant skills on display by Lalit. He gets an ariel ball from Harmanpreet, dribbles a few defenders before getting lost in the crowd. Another PC for England. Another heartbreak for England and India on counterattack. But India fail to seize the opportunity. IND 0-0 ENG (20′)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Another PC for England. And what a defence by the hosts as they deny the opposition for the sixth time in the match. IND 0-0 ENG (16′)

Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:44 PM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 7:50 PM IST