LIVE Updates | Ind vs NZ, HWC 2023 Crossover Match Score: Q/F Spot up For Grabs

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, HWC 2023 Crossover Match

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, HWC 2023 Crossover Match: Follow minute-by-minute commentary of the Ind vs NZ Hockey World Cup 2023 match. The match starts at 7 PM IST on January 22, Sunday. Follow LIVE scores, and updates and check LIVE streaming details here.

Updated: January 22, 2023 5:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Hockey World Cup LIVE: Malaysia lock horns with Spain at 5 PM, India face Kiwis in DO-OR-DIE match at 7 PM, Follow India vs NewZealand Hockey Live Updates

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand HWC Crossover Match

After missing out on a chance to get a direct entry in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Hockey World Cup, India will try to make it to the last eight when they lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday in a crossover match. At home, India starts favourites, and also on a Head-to-Head – the hosts have an advantage.

How to watch LIVE Streaming of India New Zealand Hockey match?
India vs New Zealand Hockey match will be LIVE Streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Other than this FANCODE will also LIVE Stream the match for free on SUNDAY.

Live Updates

