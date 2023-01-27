LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1, Scores: Peillat Reduces Margin For Germany

  • Home
Updated: January 27, 2023 6:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

LIVE UPDATES | Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinals, Scores: The four top-ranked sides will fight for the final two spots of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. World no.1 Australia face Germany, ranked fourth in the FIH chart, in the first semifinal while defending champions Belgium take on last two edition’s runner-up Netherlands in the second in the Battle of Lowlands. Australia have scored the most number of goals from penalty corners with nine coming from the set piece. They have scored 24 goals, second most after the Netherlands (27) with penalty corner experts Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers in top form. Hayward is currently the highest goal scorer with seven strikes while Govers is joint-third with five.

Live Updates

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Final 15 minutes is underway in the first semifinal. Germany keep the pressure on Australia. Can they find another goal? AUS 2-1 GER (50′)

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Third quarter ends here at Kalinga Stadium. AUS 2-1 GER

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Back-to-back PCs for Germany again. Peillat once again take both the shots but the Australian goalie was up to his task to deny the opposition. AUS 2-1 GER (44′)

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Germany earn a PC but Gonzalo Peillat’s shot is blocked by an on-rusher. Another four PCs awarded to Germany. Peillat misses the next three but scores on the last. Germany have a goal at last. AUS 2-1 GER (43′)

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Australia nearly had a third goal. An Autarlain players makes a brilliant interception, passes to Whetton who trips over the German goalie. The ball goes to another Australian on the left and passes to Whetton, who hits on the side board. AUS 2-0 GER (42′)

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Australia are cannot retain their possession and Germany can’t find a goal. This has been the story so far. AUS 2-0 GER (40′)

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Australia earn a PC and Blake Govers is denied by th German goalie. Top stuff under the bar. AUS 2-0 GER (37′)

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Australia keep their referral and are lucky not to concede the PC. AUS 2-0 GER (34′)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Another PC for Germany. They miss and the umpire gives a penalty stroke to Germany. Australia ask for a referral urging for a stick check. AUS 2-0 GER (34′)

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: Third quarter is underway. Korean players in the house.

Published Date: January 27, 2023 5:09 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 6:03 PM IST