LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1, Scores: Australia Face Germany, Check Playing XIs

Updated: January 27, 2023 4:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Australia vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1.

LIVE UPDATES | Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinals, Scores: The four top-ranked sides will fight for the final two spots of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. World no.1 Australia face Germany, ranked fourth in the FIH chart, in the first semifinal while defending champions Belgium take on last two edition’s runner-up Netherlands in the second in the Battle of Lowlands. Australia have scored the most number of goals from penalty corners with nine coming from the set piece. They have scored 24 goals, second most after the Netherlands (27) with penalty corner experts Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers in top form. Hayward is currently the highest goal scorer with seven strikes while Govers is joint-third with five.

Published Date: January 27, 2023 4:15 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 4:25 PM IST