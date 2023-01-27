  • Home
HIGHLIGHTS | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2, Scores: Belgium Beat Netherlands 3-2 In SO

HIGHLIGHTS | Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal, Scores: Belgium Face Germany in final at Kalinga Stadium.

Updated: January 27, 2023 9:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Belgium vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup 2023, Live

HIGHLIGHTS | Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinals, Scores: Belgium defeated Netherlands 3-2 in the penalty shootout at the Kalinga Stadium to set final date with Germany in the Hockey World Cup 2023. The game ended 2-2 at the end of the regular time before Vanasch made some brilliant saves during the shootout to put the defending champions in the summit clash. Earlier, Gonzalo Peillat scored his first hattrick for his adopted country to put Germany in the final after 13 years past Australia. Germany beat Australia 4-3 in semifinal 1.

Live Updates

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Vanasch saves the final shot by Dutch and takes Belgium in the final. It’s Belgium vs Germany in the final on Sunday.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Belgium No.32’s shot is saved by Pirmin Blaak. BEL 3-2 NED (PS)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Dutch No.11’s shot is saved by Vanasch. BEL 3-2 NED (PS)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Belgium No.26 loses the ball and Pirmin Blaak obstructs. Video referral is on and Belgium is awarded a penalty stroke. No.32 scores. BEL 3-2 NED (PS)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Dutch No.6 scores. BEL 2-2 NED (PS)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Belgium No.23 scores. BEL 2-1 NED (PS)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Dutch No.10 scores. BEL 1-1 NED (PS)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Belgium No.8 spins and scores. BEL 1-0 NED (PS)

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Dutch No.7 spins and loses the ball. BEL 0-0 NED (PS)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: That’s the final hooter and we advance to the shootout. BEL 2-2 NED

Published Date: January 27, 2023 8:05 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 9:11 PM IST