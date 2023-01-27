  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2, Scores: Janssen Gives Netherlands Lead

Updated: January 27, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

LIVE UPDATES | Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinals, Scores: Gonzalo Peillat scored his first hattrick in Germany colours and Niklas scored the winner with just six seconds left as they beat Australia 4-2 in a thrilling semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. Australia were 2-0 up in the first half, but Peillat brought the Germans in the game with two goals in the third quarter. Australia took the lead in the final quarter but Peillat and Niklas scored towards the fag end of the match to snatch a win from the jaws of the Australians. Germany will face wither Belgium or Netherlands in the final.

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

  • 7:38 PM IST

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Big crowd in the Belgium D. Netherlands try to squeeze the ball in but the Belgian keeper does a brilliant job to avert any danger. BEL 0-1 NED (18′)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: It’s Netherlands 1-0 against Belgium at the end of the first quarter.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: It’s Dutch pressure on the Belgium and the Netherlands takes lead from a PC. Janssen scores. BEL 0-1 NED (11′)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: First PC of the game and it goes to Netherlands. Beins takes the shot and it deflects out. BEL 0-0 NED (9′)

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: With Germany in the final, the second semifinal between defending champions Belgium and Netherlands is underway at the Kalinga Stadium.

  • 7:14 PM IST

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: And that’s the final hooter. Germany beat Australia 4-2 in the semifinal to make first final in 13 years. Australia are gutted. What a match!

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | AUS Vs GER, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 1: GOOAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! Germany make it 4-3 with just six second left in the clock. AUS 3-4 GER (59′)

Published Date: January 27, 2023 7:33 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 7:36 PM IST