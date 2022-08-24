LIVE Hong Kong vs UAE Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Score and Match Updates: Hong Kong are in prime position to secure the only remaining slot in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, scheduled to commence in the UAE on August 27, with the team brushing aside the challenge of gritty Kuwait by eight wickets in the Qualifier at Al Amerat in Oman to move top of the table. The only hurdle now remaining in Hong Kong’s path to securing a place alongside India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup will come from hosts UAE. Led by Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong will face UAE on Wednesday night in the last Asia Cup Qualifier match, with the winner virtually assured of a place in tournament proper.Also Read - VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach of Team India for Asia Cup 2022

Hong Kong are currently on four points after having won both their matches in Qualifiers, while UAE are on two points. A win for UAE will virtually help them secure the last remaining berth in the Asia Cup, and Hong Kong will bow out. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterverse Convinced of Another Virat Kohli Comeback Ahead of India vs Pakistan, See Tweets

Hong Kong have matters in their own hands, with a win over UAE enough to top the group. A defeat would put the teams level on four points, though Nizakat’s side would most likely lose out to the Emiratis due to an inferior net run rate. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Hong Kong or UAE - Who Will Play India-Pakistan In Their Group?

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Sultan Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal