India’s HS Prannoy will lock horns against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in Malaysia Masters 2022. Prannoy is the lone Indian left in the tournament after PV Sindhu loses in the quarterfinals against Tai Tzu Ying. Prannoy who is in search of his first BWF title in five years defeated Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute men’s singles nail-biting quarterfinal clash. Now, he will be facing Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long to book a spot in the final in Kuala Lumpur. The semi-final clash will kickstart at 1 PM IST.Also Read - Highlights HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama, Malaysian Masters Q/F Score: Prannoy Storms Into Semis With Straight Set Wins Over Tsuneyama

The Indian shuttler, ranked 19th, saved a game point in the opener and two game points after the change of ends against the world No 14 Japanese to script an impressive comeback. The 29-year-old Prannoy, India’s only remaining challenge at the meet, will now take on world No. 13 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong for a place in Sunday’s final.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: There is a women’s singles semi-final happening at the moment. The Prannoy will is set to start after that. Do not go anywhere, stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Today could have been extra special had Sindhu made it to the last four. She played well against familiar foe Tai Tzu Ying. The player from Chinese Taipei was stretched to a third set.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: The Indian will rely heavily on his attack against the player from Hong Kong who has been in good form this week. Surely, Angus would push Prannoy.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Head-to-head, the two players have a 4-4 record with the Indian badminton star winning the last three meetings – BWF World Championships 2021, German Open 2022, and Indonesia Open 2022.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Prannoy who is in search of his first BWF title in five years defeated Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute men’s singles quarterfinal clash.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: The match will get started shortly. High expectations from the Indian who has got the better of his opponent from Hong Kong in their last three meetings.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the upcoming men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and NG Ka Long Angus. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.