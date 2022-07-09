Live Malaysia Masters 2022

India’s HS Prannoy will lock horns against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in Malaysia Masters 2022. Prannoy is the lone Indian left in the tournament after PV Sindhu loses in the quarterfinals against Tai Tzu Ying. Prannoy who is in search of his first BWF title in five years defeated Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute men’s singles nail-biting quarterfinal clash. Now, he will be facing Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long to book a spot in the final in Kuala Lumpur. The semi-final clash will kickstart at 1 PM IST.Also Read - Highlights HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama, Malaysian Masters Q/F Score: Prannoy Storms Into Semis With Straight Set Wins Over Tsuneyama

The Indian shuttler, ranked 19th, saved a game point in the opener and two game points after the change of ends against the world No 14 Japanese to script an impressive comeback. The 29-year-old Prannoy, India’s only remaining challenge at the meet, will now take on world No. 13 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong for a place in Sunday’s final.

Here are the Live Updates of HS Prannoy vs NG Ka Long Angus Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Match 2022