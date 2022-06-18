LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score & Updates, Indonesia Open

Ace shuttler H. S. Prannoy kept India’s hopes alive at the Indonesia Open 2022 by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals with a convincing win over Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-finals at the Istoria Stadium on Friday. Prannoy, the only Indian still alive in the BWF Super 1000 event, beat Gemke 21-14, 21-12, to set up a semi-final clash against China’s Zhao Junpeng, who beat Hong Kong shuttler Cheuk Yiu Lee in his final-eight clash. Going into the tie, both players had two victories each in their previous head-to-head meetings. India’s top draws like P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth had earlier made first-round exits from the Indonesia Open 2022. A win today for Prannoy will take him to the summit clash of his first BWF 1000 tournament.Also Read - Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Advances To Quarterfinals After Beating Angus NG Ka Long

LIVE Indonesia Open S/F Score, Badminton News