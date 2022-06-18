LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score & Updates, Indonesia Open

Ace shuttler H. S. Prannoy kept India’s hopes alive at the Indonesia Open 2022 by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals with a convincing win over Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-finals at the Istoria Stadium on Friday. Prannoy, the only Indian still alive in the BWF Super 1000 event, beat Gemke 21-14, 21-12, to set up a semi-final clash against China’s Zhao Junpeng, who beat Hong Kong shuttler Cheuk Yiu Lee in his final-eight clash. Going into the tie, both players had two victories each in their previous head-to-head meetings. India’s top draws like P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth had earlier made first-round exits from the Indonesia Open 2022. A win today for Prannoy will take him to the summit clash of his first BWF 1000 tournament.Also Read - Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Advances To Quarterfinals After Beating Angus NG Ka Long

LIVE Indonesia Open S/F Score, Badminton News

Also Read - PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Bow Out Of Indonesia Open

Also Read - Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Defeats World No.1 Akane Yamaguchi To Storm Into Semi-Final

Live Updates

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: The unseeded Jhao Juneng has entered his maiden semifinal this year. The 35th ranked Chinese started the year by reaching the quarterfinal at the German Open where he faced straight set defeat against Lee Zii Jia.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: Despite a first round exit at the Thailand Open, Prannoy has continued his form in the Indonesian Open. Prannoy is yet to lose a single game in the tournament.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: Lee Ziijia vs Viktor Axelsen | This is the match that is currently taking place. HS Prannoy would be up next after this semis. Do not go anywhere, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 3:45 PM IST

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: Prannoy is searching for his first title since the US Open in July of 2017. He is two wins away from breaking his title drought.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: Currently there is a women’s doubles match underway. The Prannoy match will start right after this. Do not go anywhere.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: The Indian would be hoping that his backhand and his counter-attacks work during the match. It will not be an easy game for the Indian. It could actually stretch the distance.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the upcoming Indonesia Open semi-final where HS Pronnoy from India takes on China’s Zhao Jun Peng.