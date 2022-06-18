Highlights HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng S/F Scorecard, Indonesia Open As It Happened

Ace shuttler H. S. Prannoy kept India’s hopes alive at the Indonesia Open 2022 by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals with a convincing win over Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-finals at the Istoria Stadium on Friday. Prannoy, the only Indian still alive in the BWF Super 1000 event, beat Gemke 21-14, 21-12, to set up a semi-final clash against China’s Zhao Junpeng, who beat Hong Kong shuttler Cheuk Yiu Lee in his final-eight clash. Also Read - PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Bow Out Of Indonesia Open

Going into the tie, both players had two victories each in their previous head-to-head meetings. India’s top draws like P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth had earlier made first-round exits from the Indonesia Open 2022. A win today for Prannoy will take him to the summit clash of his first BWF 1000 tournament. Also Read - Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Defeats World No.1 Akane Yamaguchi To Storm Into Semi-Final

Indonesia Open S/F Score, Badminton News

Live Updates

  • 7:53 PM IST
    7:53 PM IST
Zhao Jun Peng beats HS Prannoy in straight sets 21-16, 21-15 in the semi final. Zhao will face Victor Axelsen of Denmark in the final
  • 7:44 PM IST

    7:44 PM IST
The Chinese is dominating the game now. Zhao 16-9 Prannoy

  • 7:42 PM IST

    7:42 PM IST
Prannoy 8-13 Zhao.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    7:40 PM IST
The lead now has increased by 4. Zhao 11-7 Prannoy.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    7:38 PM IST
Zhao takes the lead. Zhao 8-7 Prannoy

  • 7:36 PM IST

    7:36 PM IST
Another point for Prannoy. Prannoy 6-5 Zhao.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    7:35 PM IST
Prannoy leads again. Prannoy 5-4 Zhao.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    7:34 PM IST
Prannoy 4-3 Zhao.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    7:32 PM IST
After taking the first game 16-21 against Prannoy, Zhao has equalised again. Prannoy 2-2 Zhao.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    7:27 PM IST
Game Point for Zhao and Prannoy gains one more point. Prannoy 16-20 Zhao