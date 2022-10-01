LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final, Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends will battle it out Sri Lanka legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Toss scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST. Brilliant knocks by Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan powered India Legends to the finals of Road Safety World Series 2022 with a five-wicket win over Australia Legends in the first semi-final at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday. On the other hand, Sri Lanka legends overpowered West Indies legends, on Friday, by 14 runs to make their second consecutive final.Also Read - India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Dream11 Road Safety World Series 2022: All You Need To Know

In a match that was completed on day two as the game was shifted to the next day due to rain, Ojha remained not for 90 off 62 balls (5 sixes) while Irfan smashed an unbeaten 37 off 12 balls (4 sixes) as they shared a stand of 50 off just 22 balls to guide India to a memorable win in 19.2 overs.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha

Check out updates from the match here: