LIVE | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Steer India IND

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot for 3rd T20I between IND vs SL. LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 7, 2023 7:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Suryakumar Yadav

47* (25) 3x4, 3x6

Shubman Gill

34 (32) 1x4, 2x6

Dilshan Madushanka

(2.3-0-28-1)*

Wanindu Hasaranga

(3-0-27-0)
Live Updates, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: With the series locked 1-1, India and Sri Lanka aim for kill when they face in the third and final T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. India won the first game by two runs while the Lankans bounced back in the second with a 16-run win. India’a pacer bowling and top-order batting have been the areas of concern for Hardik Pandya’s men and the Men in Blue would hope everything falls in right place. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are high on confidence after winning the previous game and would like to continue the momentum.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Updates

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: 100 up for India in the 11th over with a huge six from Suryakumar Yadav. The 50-run stand also comes up between the two. IND 104/2 (11)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: After 10 overs, India reach 92/2. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are batting at 25 and 28 respectively. Pretty good comeback by India after losing Ishan Kishan in the first over.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: SKY is slowly getting into the groove. After a 81m six against Wanindu Hasaranga, the Indian hits Chamika Karunaratne for a six and a four to keep the run rate close to 10 runs per over. IND 77/2 (8)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Rahul Tripathi’s free-flowing innings comes to an end. He hits Chamika Karunaratne for two big sixes before getting out in the next ball. IND 53/2 (6)

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Brilliant batting from Rahul Tripathi who is just two matches old. The right-hander hits Maheesh Theekshana for three fours in the over to steady India’s ship along with Shubman Gill. IND 39/1 (5)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Kasun Rajitha has bowled beautifully in the match so far. After his maiden first over, the right-arm pacer just concedes five runs in his second. IND 27/1 (4)

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Gill finally opens his arms. After Rahul Tripathi hits Dilshan Madhushanka for a four, Gill hits the Lankan bowler for a six and a four in the same over. Big over for India. IND 22/1 (3)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Rahul Tripathi comes in the middle and starts off with a four to ease the pressure. Shubman Gill plays a maiden over in the next. IND 7/1 (2)

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: OUT! Madhushanka strikes in the first over as Ishan Kishan’s poor run in the series continues. IND 3/1 (0.4)

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill walk out in the middle for India. Dilshan Madhushanka will open the attack for Lanka.

Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:04 PM IST

Updated Date: January 7, 2023 7:44 PM IST