LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Bhuvneshwar Draws First Blood
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match: India need to beat Zimbabwe to reach the semifinals. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score and updates here. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Score, T20 World Cup 2022
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe, there is a change in the playing XI, as well Dinesh Karthik Rested Rishabh Pant, gets opportunity.
Also Read:
- LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe BUZZ, T20 World Cup 2022: IND Fly SKY HIGH
- Highlights | PAK vs BAN Scorecard: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh Qualify For Semi-Final Along With Team India
- India v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: With No Chances of Rain Likely, Fans Gather at Melbourne Cricket Ground to Cheer For Team India - Watch Video
Craig Ervine – We were looking to bowl first. The ball might skid through in the evening under lights. A couple of changes, Wellington and Munyonga are in, Milton has struggled a bit and we wanted to give Tony a chance. Luke Jongwe has an injury and we wanted the spin of Wellington Masakadza
Rohit Sharma – We will bat. It’s the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn’t played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team
IND vs ZIM Playing XI
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.