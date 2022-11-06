LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Bhuvneshwar Draws First Blood

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match: India need to beat Zimbabwe to reach the semifinals. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score and updates here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: November 6, 2022 3:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Regis Chakabva

0* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Craig Ervine (C)

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(0.5-0-0-1)*
India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe, there is a change in the playing XI, as well Dinesh Karthik Rested Rishabh Pant, gets opportunity.

Also Read:

Craig Ervine – We were looking to bowl first. The ball might skid through in the evening under lights. A couple of changes, Wellington and Munyonga are in, Milton has struggled a bit and we wanted to give Tony a chance. Luke Jongwe has an injury and we wanted the spin of Wellington Masakadza

Rohit Sharma – We will bat. It’s the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn’t played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team

IND vs ZIM Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Live Updates

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes on the first ball. WHAT A GREAT START FOR INDIA. Wesley Madhevere departs on GOLDEN DUCK.

    ZIM 0/1 (0.1)

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Zimbabwe opening batters are coming to bat.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Indian bowlers must be confident after this big total.

  • 3:17 PM IST

  • 3:17 PM IST

    KL Rahul – I was confident coming into the tournament, had a few good knocks and was hitting the ball well in the warm-up games. I didn’t feel bad about myself having missed out scoring in a few games, the wickets have been helpful to the bowlers, they’re fresh, a couple of bad shots as well. But getting runs gives you more confidence. This is the best batting strip so far, the ball is coming on nicely, the bounce is good and I enjoyed batting on it. We need to take early wickets and put them under pressure.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Suryakumar completes his another half-century. What a player. It was an expensive over for Zimbabwe as the SKY sends the balls to the sky. What A game by Suryakumar Yadav. SKY Finishes the innings WITH A MAXIMUM!! What a way to end the innings.

    IND 186/5 (20)

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Hardik Pandya is also in great touch both the finishers have finally made a comeback for India. This is a massive partnership for India. This is a good over for India as the partnership put 13 more runs on board.

    IND 165/4 (19)

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Suryakumar Yadav completed another milestone with a MAXIMUM the batter completes his 1000 runs tally in International cricket.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Suryakumar Yadav is flexing his form to Zimbabwe and punishing the bowlers with good boundaries. Chatara is working hard to break this partnership. It was a good over for India. Suryakumar ended the over with a MAXIMUM!!
    IND 152/4 (18)

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Both the batters put their paddle on the accelerator and punished the bowlers. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya changed the momentum of the game. This was a good over for India as they scored 12 runs.

    IND 137/4 (17)

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 3:24 PM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 3:26 PM IST