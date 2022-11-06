LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score, T20 WC 2022: Bhuvneshwar Draws First Blood

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match: India need to beat Zimbabwe to reach the semifinals. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score and updates here. Check LIVE streaming details.

India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe, there is a change in the playing XI, as well Dinesh Karthik Rested Rishabh Pant, gets opportunity.

Craig Ervine – We were looking to bowl first. The ball might skid through in the evening under lights. A couple of changes, Wellington and Munyonga are in, Milton has struggled a bit and we wanted to give Tony a chance. Luke Jongwe has an injury and we wanted the spin of Wellington Masakadza

Rohit Sharma – We will bat. It’s the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn’t played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team

IND vs ZIM Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

