Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: India Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: India Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

India vs Afghanistan – Live Score, Commentary: Get all the latest updates from IND vs AFG second T20I from Indore.

Updated: January 14, 2024 6:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ind vs Afg T20I, Ind vs Afg T20I live score, Ind vs Afg T20I live score updates, Ind vs Afg T20I live score streaming, Ind vs Afg T20I live, Ind vs Afg T20I live cricket score, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan T20I, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I,India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live score, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live cricket score, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live updates, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live score streaming, Indore, Holkar Stadium, Cricket News, IND vs AFG live score, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,
India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Live Score

LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Having taken a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20I series, India would like to seal the deal with a win in the second game in Indore on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium. Virat Kohli, who missed the first game due to personal reasons, will return to the playing XI while Yashasvi Jaiswal too is expected to make the team sheet. Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill are likely to be benched. Like in the first game, India will once again be banking on Shivam Dube after the all-rounder’s fifty in Mohali. For Afghanistan, ace spinner Rashid Khan has already been ruled out.

Trending Now

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Live Updates

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Afghanistan batters are making their way to the ground. On the other hand team India is ready. The clash will start in less than an hour.

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Virat Kohli is giving a pep talk to the Indian cricket team on the field. The former India skipper is back in T20Is. There were reports earlier that Kohli would open the batting along with India but as Yashasvi Jaiswal is there so Kohli will likely to play on number 3 only.

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    Milestone Alert!!

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Virat Kohli returning back to T20Is after 429 days. Shubman Gill is not playing and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for India along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:40 PM IST
    Ibrahim Zadran at Toss: We will try to bat well today and put runs on the board. Again lost the toss and I would have wanted to bowl first. We spoke about the first game and worked in the net session yesterday. We did not have a good start with the bat in the last game, we spoke and hopefully we can give a good start today. Rahmat is not playing. Noor Ahmad is playing.
  • Jan 14, 2024 6:36 PM IST
    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Jan 14, 2024 6:35 PM IST
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
  • Jan 14, 2024 6:33 PM IST
    Rohit Sharma at Toss: We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. Just nature of the ground especially the small boundaries. The things we were talking in our meeting, we were able to come out and execute that in the first game. We asked specific roles from the guys and they performed accordingly. Not much, they don’t have any baggage and it is all about backing them, allow them to be free on the ground. We will do things keeping the WC in mind but we know results are also important. Kohli and Jaiswal back for Gill and Tilak.
  • Jan 14, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Well, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first and this is a smart move citing the conditions of the ground and dew will also play an important role in Indore.

  • Jan 14, 2024 6:27 PM IST

    Axar Patel is just three wickets away from picking up 50 wickets haul in T20Is. The spinner will look to make his wickets half-century.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.