India vs Afghanistan – Live Score, Commentary: Get all the latest updates from IND vs AFG second T20I from Indore.

Updated: January 14, 2024 5:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Having taken a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20I series, India would like to seal the deal with a win in the second game in Indore on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium. Virat Kohli, who missed the first game due to personal reasons, will return to the playing XI while Yashasvi Jaiswal too is expected to make the team sheet. Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill are likely to be benched. Like in the first game, India will once again be banking on Shivam Dube after the all-rounder’s fifty in Mohali. For Afghanistan, ace spinner Rashid Khan has already been ruled out.

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

  • Jan 14, 2024 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: The pitch of Indore will be a batting paradise and the weather will surely be a bit warmer from Mohali.

  • Jan 14, 2024 4:39 PM IST
    Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Jan 14, 2024 4:39 PM IST
    India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
  • Jan 14, 2024 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: There are chances that Yashasvi Jaiswal will feature in the second T20I as he was unwell during 1st T20I.

  • Jan 14, 2024 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is just a victory away from equalling the record of MS Dhoni for the most number of wins as an Indian Men’s captain in T20I history.

  • Jan 14, 2024 4:07 PM IST

    Virat Kohli is spotted sweating out in nets ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan, here is the video:

  • Jan 14, 2024 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Virat Kohli is most likely going to be a part of the playing 11. He is most likely make his way into the line-up by replacing Tilak Varma.

  • Jan 14, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Former India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating a historic T20I record. The star batter is just 35 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket. The 35-year-old batter has so far scored 11,965 runs in T20.

  • Jan 14, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Rohit Sharma will play the 150th T20I the batter has played most T20 International games.

  • Jan 14, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Virat Kohli will play today’s match. This will be his first T20I after India’s loss in T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final loss.

