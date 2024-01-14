By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Check Probable Playing XIs
LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Having taken a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20I series, India would like to seal the deal with a win in the second game in Indore on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium. Virat Kohli, who missed the first game due to personal reasons, will return to the playing XI while Yashasvi Jaiswal too is expected to make the team sheet. Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill are likely to be benched. Like in the first game, India will once again be banking on Shivam Dube after the all-rounder’s fifty in Mohali. For Afghanistan, ace spinner Rashid Khan has already been ruled out.
IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
