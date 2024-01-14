Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Dube, Jaiswal’s Fifty Power India To 6-Wicket Win
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Dube, Jaiswal’s Fifty Power India To 6-Wicket Win

India vs Afghanistan – Live Score, Commentary: Get all the latest updates from IND vs AFG second T20I from Indore.

Updated: January 14, 2024 10:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ind vs Afg T20I, Ind vs Afg T20I live score, Ind vs Afg T20I live score updates, Ind vs Afg T20I live score streaming, Ind vs Afg T20I live, Ind vs Afg T20I live cricket score, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan T20I, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I,India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live score, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live cricket score, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live updates, India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live score streaming, Indore, Holkar Stadium, Cricket News, IND vs AFG live score, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,
India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Live Score

LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to seal the three-match series 2-0

Trending Now

Afghanistan managed to post a fighting total of 172 runs at the loss of 10 wickets with the help of Gulbadin Naib’s fifty (57 off 35 balls) and a good finish from Karim Janat (20 off 10 balls) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls). Arshdeep took the most wickets for India as he finished with three in his four overs. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed two wickets each and Shivam Dube had one wicket in front of his name.

IND vs AFG Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Live Updates

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: India win the match by six wickets. What an innings from Shivam Dube. He smashed 64 runs off 32 balls. An easy win for India and they win the series 2-0. IND 173/4 (15.4)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: BOUNDARY! from Rinku Singh to start Karim Janat’s over. 7 runs from this over and now India only need two more runs to win this match. IND 171/4 (15)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Shivam Dube and another Player of the Match winning performance from the all-rounder. 8 runs from this over. IND 164/4 (14)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: OUT! WICKET!! Jitesh departs on a two-ball duck. Karim Janat arrived but a little too late. He picks up two big wickets in his first over. IND 156/4 (13)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: BOUNDARY! from Shivam Dube to start Karim Janat’s over. OUT!! WICKET!! Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after scoring 68 runs off 34 balls but he has already done his job. IND 154/3 (12.3)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES!! from Shivam Dube against Naveen-ul-Haq to start the over. He smashes another BOUNDARY! on the fifth ball and a single on the final ball to bring up his FIFTY! in just 22 balls. IND 149/2 (12)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: BOUNDARY! and SIX! from Jaiswal to start Noor Ahmad’s third over. He then hits a SIX! to end it too. 18 runs from this one. IND 134/2 (11)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:35 PM IST

    What a knock from the young Yashasvi Jaiswal

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: DRINKS BREAK!! 10 overs are done and dusted. India did lose the wicket of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but Jaiswal and Dube’s heavy hitting have thrown Afghanistan on the backfoot. IND 116/2 (10)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: 100! comes up for India. FIFTY! for Yashasvi Jaiswal and HAT-TRICK of SIXES!! for Shivam Dube. What an eventful over from Mohammad Nabi. 21 runs from it. IND 116/2 (10)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.