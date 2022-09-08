India  vs Afghanistan LIVE Score,  Asia Cup 2022 , IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Afghanistan. With Virat Kohli’s heroic hundred India put up 213 runs as target for Afghanistan. Virat Kohli has finally smashed his 71st century as Men in Blue cruise at the Dubai International Stadium. India openers are unstoppable today as the Men in Blue ride on their twin half-centuries. New opening duo- KL Rahul and Virat Kohli take India off to a good start. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open innings for Team India. Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bowl.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Fans Witness Fire Outside Dubai International Stadium Ahead Of IND vs AFG Match

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

India  vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: “I dedicate this hundred to my wife & my daughter”. Virat Kohli after his sensational hundred against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: India finish on 212 runs after 20 overs of play, thanks to a brilliant 100 runs, a welcome back ton for KING KOHLI! KL Rahul played the supporting role with a half-century and Rishabh Pant was not out on 16. IND 212/2 (20)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: 100 for Virat Kohli!!! What an innings he has played !! He has finally did it! 71st International century for Virat Kohli. IND 185/2 (18.2)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Fareed Ahmed strikes!! Team India’s wonderful opening stand comes to and end and KL Rahul now has to go back to the pavilion. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in and Afghanistan finally have the breakthrough. OUT!!! Another one goes out!! Suryakumar departs! Ahmed strikes 2 in a single over. IND 125/2 (13)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul has also gets to his half-century and the Men in Blue are now cruising at 111/0 after 12 overs of play. 100-run stand from the openers and it’s getting better and better with every passing over. India will surely be looking to go past the 190-run mark this time around. IND 111/0 (12)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! 4th half-century in the Asia Cup for the former India captain. The job like always is half done and now he needs to carry it forward till the very end for a big total. 11 overs gone, India are now at 95/0. IND 95/0 (11)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: 10 overs gone, India are cruising on 87 runs after 10 overs of play. No wickets have been lost and that is a big sign of improvement from the Indians. Keep wickets in hands, punish the loose balls when the opportunity comes in knocking. This should be the mantra for the Men in Blue now. IND 87/0 (10)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: End of powerplay, 6 overs have been completed, India are now at 52/0. Rahul and Virat means business today and are leaving no stone unturned for a good result today at the Dubai International Stadium. IND 52/0 (6)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: 3 overs done and dusted, India are now at 21/0. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are off to steady start. India need to be steady and need to conduct their innings sensibly. IND 21/0 (3)

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli open innings for India, has the new ball for Afghanistan. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!