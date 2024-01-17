Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: India Verge Of Beating Pakistan To Major T20I Feat
live

Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: India Verge Of Beating Pakistan To Major T20I Feat

Live India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the live score and updates of 3rd T20I from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updated: January 17, 2024 9:50 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live India vs Afghanistan, Live IND vs AFG 3rd T20I, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, Live Score India vs Afghanistan, Live India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, Live India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan Live, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Score, India vs Afghanistan Latest Cricket Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Updates, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Blog, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Free Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Free Streaming, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Free Latest Score, India vs Afghanistan Latest Score Updates, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live News
Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Rohit & Co. Eye Series Whitewash

Live cricket score India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: After winning both the T20Is now, hosts India will look to whitewash the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup where Kohli played just one match where he scored 29 runs in 16 balls and Rohit got unlucky as the Indian skipper got out without making a single run. This T20I is a good chance for Rohit to flex his batting skills.

Trending Now

IND vs ENG Probable XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Updates

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:50 AM IST

    Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: This is the last T20I game for team India before they travel to the US and Caribbean for the T20 World Cup which will take place in June.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    Team India is sweating out in the nets ahead of the third T20I and here is the photo of the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: There are chances that Sanju Samson will feature in the 3rd T20I and for pacers India can do two changes by adding Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to the playing XI eleven.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: This will be going to be a high-scoring thriller, considering the dimensions of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans will be going to witness a lot of boundaries.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Both India and Pakistan whitewashed 8 T20I series so far, and if India beat Afghanistan today. This series whitewash will will take India’s tally to 9 and they will become the first team ever to achieve that feat.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma got out without making any run in this series so far. Indian skipper will surely look to fire runs from his bat in the third T20I.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Team India have won both T20I and now the side will look to clean sweep the visitors in Bengaluru this will surely build the confidence of India’s T20I contingent for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

  • Jan 17, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan. The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.