Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: India Verge Of Beating Pakistan To Major T20I Feat

Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: India Verge Of Beating Pakistan To Major T20I Feat

Live India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the live score and updates of 3rd T20I from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Live IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Rohit & Co. Eye Series Whitewash

Live cricket score India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: After winning both the T20Is now, hosts India will look to whitewash the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup where Kohli played just one match where he scored 29 runs in 16 balls and Rohit got unlucky as the Indian skipper got out without making a single run. This T20I is a good chance for Rohit to flex his batting skills.

IND vs ENG Probable XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

