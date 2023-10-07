Home

Sports

IND Vs AFG LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Score: India Eye Historic Gold, Toss Soon

live

IND Vs AFG LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Score: India Eye Historic Gold, Toss Soon

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to all the IND vs AFG updates here.

IND vs AFG LIVE

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will start favourites when they take on Gulabdin Naib’s Afghanistan in the Asian Games 2023 final at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Friday. The Indians have been at their dominating best in the tournament and are likely to get a stiff challenge from Afghanistan.

Trending Now

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES