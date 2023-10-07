Top Recommended Stories

IND Vs AFG LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Score: India Eye Historic Gold, Toss Soon

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to all the IND vs AFG updates here.

Updated: October 7, 2023 10:39 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

IND vs AFG LIVE

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will start favourites when they take on Gulabdin Naib’s Afghanistan in the Asian Games 2023 final at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Friday. The Indians have been at their dominating best in the tournament and are likely to get a stiff challenge from Afghanistan.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil

Live Updates

  • Oct 7, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: DK Praise For Bangladesh

  • Oct 7, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: The pressure will be on the Indian men after their women counterparts claimed gold. Can Ruturaj Gaikwad script history with India? Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

  • Oct 7, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: On the other hand, Bangladesh have clinched a thriller against Pakistan in a rain-marred tie to take bronze in the Asian Games 2023. With this, both the Bangladesh teams – men’s and women’s – win Asian Games 2023 cricket bronze.

  • Oct 7, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal entered history books when he smashed a ton against Nepal in the quarterfinals. However, he was dismissed for nought in the semis against Bangladesh. Today, the left-handed opener will be eager to make a mark against Afghanistan.

  • Oct 7, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: It’s a big day for Afghanistan. While one side is taking on India in the Asian Games 2023 final, the senior side is taking on Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will bat first in Dharamshala after Bangladesh opted to bowl first.

  • Oct 7, 2023 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: The Indian spinners, led by Sai Kishore (3/12) and Washington Sundar (2/15), dominated the proceedings. The disciplined bowling performance included contributions from Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, debutant Shahbaz Ahmed, and Arshdeep Singh, each grabbing a wicket.

  • Oct 7, 2023 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: India’s decision to field first proved astute as Bangladesh struggled to find their footing. Pervez Hossain Emon’s painstaking 23 was the highest individual score, while most of the team faltered in single digits. Jaker Ali’s resilient unbeaten 24* and Rakibul Hasan’s brief cameo of 14 pushed Bangladesh to a modest 96/9 in 20 overs.

  • Oct 7, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad set the ball rolling early, offsetting the departure of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Tilak fed off the dominance Gaikwad showcased, and ultimately overtook Gaikwad, registering a 26-ball 55, with his fifty coming off 25 balls and skipper Gaikwad’s 40* runs, guided India to victory.

  • Oct 7, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: India men’s cricket team stormed into the final after beating Bangladesh in the semifinal by 9 wickets (with 64 balls remaining) on Friday. It took just 9.2 overs for India to chase down 97.

  • Oct 7, 2023 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil.

