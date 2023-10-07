Home

IND Vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Men Get Asian Games 2023 Cricket Gold After Washout

IND Vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Men Get Asian Games 2023 Cricket Gold After Washout

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final HIGHLIGHTS: India were awarded gold medal due to their higher seeding after the match was abandoned due to rain.

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will start favourites when they take on Gulabdin Naib’s Afghanistan in the Asian Games 2023 final at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Friday. The Indians have been at their dominating best in the tournament and are likely to get a stiff challenge from Afghanistan.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

