  • IND Vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS: Indian Men Get Asian Games 2023 Cricket Gold After Washout
India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final HIGHLIGHTS: India were awarded gold medal due to their higher seeding after the match was abandoned due to rain.

Updated: October 7, 2023 3:07 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will start favourites when they take on Gulabdin Naib’s Afghanistan in the Asian Games 2023 final at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Friday. The Indians have been at their dominating best in the tournament and are likely to get a stiff challenge from Afghanistan.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

  • Oct 7, 2023 2:49 PM IST

  • Oct 7, 2023 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: That’s it. The match has been abandoned and India get men’s cricket gold due to their higher rankings. This is not the way India wanted to win the gold medal. The whole Indian team are celebrating with the Tricolour in China.

  • Oct 7, 2023 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: It’s raining heavily in Hangzhou. It is certain that Afghanistan will not bat again. And if India ever comes to bat again, they will have a DLS target to chase. The cut-off time for a 5-over chase is 5:18 PM IST.

  • Oct 7, 2023 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: Unlike in the ICC events, there is no reserve day for the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket final. In case there is no play possible today, India will be declared gold medal winners owing to their highest ranking.

  • Oct 7, 2023 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: No positive update. It’s still raining in Hangzhou. It’s safe to say that Afghanistan won’t come out to bat again.

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: The latest update from Hangzhou is that it is raining firmly and the covers are still on.

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: It is raining everywhere in Hangzhou. Besides the cricket match, the India vs Japan women’s bronze is also experiencing rain.

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: Rain delayed the start of play for about 20 minutes. After the start, it was drizzling from the 15th over. With more rain, it is likely that we will be missing more overs.

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:35 PM IST

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023: India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is having a word with the umpires. The fourth umpire is on the ground with a box of balls. Looks like we will be having a ball change. OH, the covers are on.

